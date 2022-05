Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s K-12 Education advisory group has announced a series of community listening sessions to take input from parents and stakeholders on the state’s educational system. The Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group was announced in May 2021 and is developing recommendations for elevating Wyoming’s primary and secondary education system into a position of national leadership. Its membership includes independent volunteers with an interest in Wyoming’s education system.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO