Kim Just Shaded Her 2nd Marriage to Kris Humphries & Hinted It Was a ‘Gay Wedding’

By Lea Veloso
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
A stinging comeback. Kim Kardashian shaded ex-husband Kris Humphries during an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians . She mentioned her 72 day marriage in a conversation with Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick when preparing for a wedding speech.

Kim asked Scott for his opinions on a wedding speech joke for friend Simon Huck’s wedding. “I feel like after SNL the pressure is mounting,” she said laughing. “So I think I’ll say something along the lines of, ‘I love a gay wedding. I haven’t been to one since my second wedding!’” Scott clapped his hands in approval and mimicked the sounds of a buzzer. Kim also revealed her insecurities of going to the wedding without her styling team, to which Scott responded with “Look at what you’ve done with Skims. You know what you’re doing. You knew how to dress like you always have.”

Kim married Kris Humphries on August, 20, 2011. The duo had an estimated $10 million wedding and an E! special called Kim’s Fairytale Wedding. The couple called it quits on October 31, 2011 after 72 days of marriage. “After careful consideration, I have decided to end my marriage,” Kim said in a statement at the time. “I hope everyone understands this was not an easy decision. I had hoped this marriage was forever, but sometimes things don’t work out as planned. We remain friends and wish each other the best.”

Kim later married Kanye West on May 24, 2014. Together they have four kids , North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3. Kim filed for divorce on April 2021, and is currently dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson. Kim’s first marriage was with music producer Damon Thomas who recently spoke out on his feelings about Kim basing their marriage on being on ecstasy.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu . Here’s how to watch it for free.



Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians by Kris Jenner

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians , in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians , Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Comments / 27

Merry Girl
2d ago

Kind of nasty taking a shot at him after all this time.

Reply
26
Denise Dykes
3d ago

Why does it say she had three kids with Kanye and name four?!!! Things that make you go hmmmm!!

Reply(3)
11
Joel Hill
3d ago

Is Pete Davidson really a woman? That's the real question.

Reply(1)
17
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

