Sony Linkbuds WF-L900 review: Hear everything but your music

With each new model, Sony's noise-cancelling headphones improve upon the previous formula, giving longtime industry leader Bose a run for its money. The $399.99 Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones continue where the WH-1000XM4 left off, with top-notch ANC (active noise cancellation) and audio performance. Compared with the $329 Bose QuietComfort 45 and the $549 Apple AirPods Max, the 1000XM5 over-ear headphones offer comparable noise cancellation and arguably the best sound quality of the bunch. Throw in a comfortable, stylishly understated design—the earcups catch the light in interesting ways with their matte surfaces and sharp edges, and look even better in person than in photos—and you get a pair of high-end noise-cancelling headphones worth their equally high price. While there are still reasons to consider models from Apple and Bose, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones earn our Editors' Choice award for audiophiles.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO