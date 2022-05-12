ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sony Linkbuds WF-L900 review: Hear everything but your music

Android Authority
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Linkbuds make a play for the teens-who-walk-around-with-one-AirPod-in market, to varying degrees...

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy knocks $500 off massive Samsung and Sony TVs

It’s finally time to upgrade your home theater setup, as you’ll be able to take advantage of 4K TV deals to purchase the best possible screen within your budget. If you don’t know where to start your search, it’s highly recommended that you begin with Best Buy TV deals. The retailer is offering discounts for various brands, including Samsung TV deals and Sony TV deals, so it’s just a matter of figuring out what you want from your 4K TV and how much you’re comfortable spending.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Sony WH-1000XM5 Review

With each new model, Sony's noise-cancelling headphones improve upon the previous formula, giving longtime industry leader Bose a run for its money. The $399.99 Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones continue where the WH-1000XM4 left off, with top-notch ANC (active noise cancellation) and audio performance. Compared with the $329 Bose QuietComfort 45 and the $549 Apple AirPods Max, the 1000XM5 over-ear headphones offer comparable noise cancellation and arguably the best sound quality of the bunch. Throw in a comfortable, stylishly understated design—the earcups catch the light in interesting ways with their matte surfaces and sharp edges, and look even better in person than in photos—and you get a pair of high-end noise-cancelling headphones worth their equally high price. While there are still reasons to consider models from Apple and Bose, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones earn our Editors' Choice award for audiophiles.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Sonos announces a $279 soundbar without HDMI along with its own voice assistant to thwart Amazon and Google

Sonos has long been heralded as the whole-home audio company that places sound fidelity, design, and material quality above the need for affordability. But given the market share it's losing to competitors like Google and Amazon on the smart speaker front, and Vizio, Samsung, TCL, and Sony on the soundbar front, it's attempting to find an appropriate price-to-performance compromise with its latest announcement.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Earbuds#Sony Linkbuds Wf
Android Authority

How to make money on TikTok and supplement your income

Three ways to get paid that don't involve dancing. While you can make money on TikTok, only a small percentage of creators earn enough to do so full-time, usually after investing significant time and finances into equipment and production teams. For most creators, TikTok is one of many social media platforms to showcase their work and supplement their incomes. One billion active users is a big market, so here are three ways to tap into it and make money on TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Authority

How to get more views on TikTok

Take your TikToks to the next level with these tips and tricks. So you’ve started a TikTok account; congratulations! Now you’re hoping to get more views, right? Well, so is everyone, and they don’t just start pouring in equally. People’s time and attention are limited, so your content will have to be top-notch to get noticed. Luckily we have some tips and tricks to help get more eyeballs on your videos. Here’s how to get more views on TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SPY

Sony’s New WH-1000XM5 Headphones Actively Hunt Down and Cancel Sound

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Today, Sony announced the release of its brand-new flagship set of noise-canceling headphones: the Sony WH-1000XM5. This pair of headphones is dropping at a time when noise-canceling options are more popular than ever before; after all, with travel picking back up, people are likely looking to block out the noise of big crowds and possibly rowdy passengers. But timing isn’t all the WH-1000XM5 have going for them. Find out what we love about...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Electronics
Space.com

Save $500 on the Panasonic Lumix S5 camera

Amazon has discounted the Panasonic Lumix S5 camera by $500 so it's now their lowest ever price, both for just the body and with a lens kit. A $500 discount is huge, especially at a time when prices are rising everywhere you turn. If you're looking for a serious upgrade on your photography equipment or are looking to invest in a serious bit of gear, now could well be the time to do so.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

The Sonos Ray is one affordable yet powerful soundbar for your TV

Sonos has always been a known maker of premium quality audio devices. However, they are never that affordable as prices are always in the higher range. Not many people noticed, but the company actually increased the prices of their products last year. That is understandable because the consumer market is still struggling. Items under $200 are not that cheap but somewhat affordable for most people.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Honor Magic 4 Pro review: Obsoletely fabulous

Honor goes all out with its first western flagship in years. Only guaranteed two years of OS updates, security patches. The Honor Magic 4 Pro is a powerhouse smartphone at a competitive price, but for every one thing it does right, there's an equally frustrating caveat.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2: High Style, Low Brightness, High Price

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. It's the rare projector that crosses my path with an aesthetically beautiful design. There are plenty of cool projectors, some cute projectors and even some that could generously be called "neat." The Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2 is as stylish as any projector I've seen, and would look right at home surrounded by Apple devices on an Eero Saarinen table flanked by Corbusier chairs.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Samsung 6G Forum reveals more about 6G

Samsung previously mentioned they have been working on 6G and now the company has held the first Samsung 6G Forum. Samsung has revealed more information about their plans for 6G technology, you can see more details on what they have planned below. SVP Charlie Zhang of Samsung Research America makes...
CELL PHONES
Fstoppers

3 Great Budget Canon Lenses

Canon's RF lenses have been highly impressive, offering fantastic performance and image quality while pushing the envelope of lens design, but on the other hand, many of them are quite expensive. There are some budget gems available, however, and this fantastic video will show you three great options that get you a lot of performance and image quality for not a lot of money.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Meta Is Reportedly Scrapping Several Reality Labs Projects

Facebook-owner Meta is reportedly cutting several projects from its Reality Labs division, which houses the company’s hardware and metaverse initiatives, according to Reuters. It is currently unknown which projects will be scrapped, though Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth reportedly told Reality Lab staffers that various efforts will be “postponed,” as...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy