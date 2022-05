PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday night’s full moon, also known as the “Flower Moon,” will be part of a total lunar eclipse. This eclipse will also cast the moon in a deep red shadow known as a “Blood Moon.” All you have to do to see this unique celestial event is step outside and look at the sky on Sunday night. The deepest red shade will take place before, during and after the maximum eclipse. The entire eclipse will take just over three and a half hours. The totality when the moon is completely in Earth’s shadow will last just over 84 minutes. To...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO