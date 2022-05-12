ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Fishing gear and plastic bag pieces found in the stomach of a dead sperm whale in Keys

By David Goodhue
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJExi_0fbx6wWj00

Biologists conducting a necropsy on a sperm whale that beached itself in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico in the Florida Keys said they found man-made materials in the mammal’s stomach that likely contributed to its death.

The adult male was one of two sperm whales that died in Florida Keys waters within seven days. The other was a newborn calf that became separated from its mother off Key Largo on May 4.

Both deaths are under investigation, but state and federal scientists say they don’t initially appear to be related.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UlRga_0fbx6wWj00
The body of a 47-foot male sperm whale lies on the dock of Robbie’s Marina in Stock Island Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The mammal was found beached near Mud Key, about 15 miles northeast of Key West, the day before. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Carlisle Jones, spokeswoman with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said the whale that died Tuesday — a 47-foot adult male — “had a mass of intertwined line, net pieces and a plastic bag type of material in its stomach.”

The items were found Wednesday by the state agency and federal biologists conducting the necropsy, an animal autopsy, on the large mammal on the docks of Robbie’s Marina in Stock Island near Key West. A boat towing company took the whale there the day before from where it was found off Mud Key, an island about 15 miles northeast of Key West.

“The debris likely did not allow the whale to eat properly, leading to its emaciated condition and stranding,” Jones said Thursday.

Scientists, however, still need to conduct more diagnostic analysis on the tissue samples collected from the whale during the necropsy to confirm the exact cause of stranding and death, Jones said.

“The material collected from its stomach will also be sent out to determine its type and where it may have originated from,” Jones said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZyoO_0fbx6wWj00
Scientists surround a large dead sperm whale at the dock of Robbie’s Marina in Stock Island in the Lower Florida Keys near Key West Wednesday, May, 11, 2022. The mammal was found dead the day before near Mud Key, about 15 miles northeast of Key West. Gwen Filosa/gfilosa@flkeysnews.com

Sperm whales are listed as “endangered” under the Endangered Species Act and “depleted” under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. They are the largest of the toothed whales and are found in oceans throughout the world, including in the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean in South Florida.

They mostly live and hunt in very deep water, however, so it’s rare to see them near shore in the Keys where the water is typically shallow. And when they are spotted there, that’s usually a sign they are sick or in distress.

The calf that died last week still had an open umbilical cord when it was found on a small barrier island off John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo in the Upper Keys, said Blair Mase, southeast regional marine mammal stranding coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Fisheries Service.

Necropsy results are still pending in the 9 1/2-foot-long female whale’s death, but Mase said the fact she was separated from her mother so soon after birth was likely a significant contributing factor.

To report a whale issue

Anyone who sees an injured or dead whale should keep a safe distance from the animal and call 877-942-5343 (877-WHALE HELP), said NOAA Fisheries spokeswoman Allison Garrett.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Dead Animals: Increasing Cases of Fish Waste on Sea and Land Reported Worldwide

Fish waste has been reported to be part of a growing trend of dead animals left behind by human commercial activities. As the global population continues to increase, various estimates and figures have shown the potential threat of a decreasing food supply. Fish Waste. Millions of tons of dead animals...
FRANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stock Island, FL
City
Key Largo, FL
City
Key West, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Plastic Bag#Oceans#Sperm
natureworldnews.com

South Africa: Giant Squid Washes Up on Shore of Kommetjie Beach in Cape Town

A giant squid has washed up ashore recently along the shore of the Kommetjie Beach in Cape Town, South Africa. Beachgoers reportedly took pictures and took to social media of the squid, whose stranding still remains a mystery. Squid Carcass. In a Twitter post by user Mathe Wegqirha (@NcubukeziM) on...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Great white shark stalking US coast ‘is one of biggest in the world’

One of the world’s biggest great white sharks, measuring over 12 foot, has been spotted prowling close to the United States coast.The gigantic creature, known as Ironbound, measures up at 12 foot 4 inches and is reported to weigh roughly 452kg (71 stone).The shark, named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, was tagged in October 2019 in waters around Nova Scotia, Canada, and has travelled an estimated 13,000 miles since then.Ironbound’s tracker was fitted by the marine research group OCEARCH. It pings whenever the dorsal fin breaks water surface.In recent weeks, the great white shark has been located to the...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Science
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
buckinghamshirelive.com

Unusual spikes seen poking up through sand on beaches

With the weather improving, a trip to the seaside is sure to be high on the agenda - but something unusual is appearing on the shores of Wales. Recently, strange objects have been spotted along the North Wales coastline. People have spotted a number of curious spikes protruding from sandy...
WORLD
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
2K+
Followers
819
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy