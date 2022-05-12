Man accused of sexually abusing girl in Lincoln County found hiding in woods, deputies say

ALEXIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 38-year-old man ran into the woods in Lincoln County Wednesday after he was confronted with allegations that he sexually abused a girl, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a report around 12:30 p.m. on May 11 that 38-year-old Gabriel Bosworth of Alexis had sexually abused a juvenile.

When he was confronted about the allegations by a person that was not in law enforcement, authorities said he ran into a heavily wooded area off Land’s End Trail near Mount Zion Church Road.

The sheriff’s office said it filed a missing person’s report for the man because they were concerned he may have tried to harm himself.

Bosworth was found armed with a handgun around 7:45 p.m. in the woods off Mount Zion Church Road.

Officers began negotiating with Bosworth before he was “subdued by search personnel” without injuries, deputies said.

He was taken to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and interviewed by detectives.

Following the interview, Bosworth was charged with two felony counts of statutory sex offense with a child and felony indecent liberties with a minor.

He was issued a $375,000 secured bond.

