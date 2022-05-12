ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque man charged with bank robbery

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UGmTY_0fbx5Hsv00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man had a preliminary hearing for charges related to a bank robbery that happened earlier this month. Uriah Davis, 40, appeared in federal court Wednesday and was charged with the May 2 robbery of a Wells Fargo bank.

Blank envelope leads to Albuquerque bank robbery suspect’s arrest

A criminal complaint states Davis allegedly entered the bank on Central Avenue SE and told a teller to give him money. After the teller gave him the money, Davis allegedly left the bank on foot.

Later on May 2, the FBI received a tip that led them to a room at the Tewa Lodge motel where Davis was staying. FBI agents executed a federal search warrant and Davis was taken into custody.

Officials say Davis will stay behind bars until his trial, which has not been set. If convicted, Davis could face up to 20 years in prison.

KRQE News 13

Community Policy