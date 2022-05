My Hero Academia has fully unleashed Shoto Todoroki's new ultimate move, and the newest chapter has revealed some of the secrets to how this new technique came to be! The Final Act of the series is now in the midst of a heated final battle between Shoto and Dabi as the two fiery fighters air out all of their respective trauma over the course of their shared family life so far. Leading into this fans had been clued to Shoto's own struggle to quickly make up for the width of power between the two of them by using his own unique power to fill the gap.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO