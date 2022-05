VALHALLA, N.Y. (WPIX) — A baby girl who was shot in the face in New York City more than three months ago was released from the hospital Friday. At just 11 months old, the little girl was hit on her left cheek by a stray bullet while sitting inside a parked car with her mother, Miraide Gomez, when a gunman fired shots in The Bronx on Jan. 19, according to police. She was taken to a hospital. Police initially described her condition as critical.

