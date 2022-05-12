ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Disney+ Announces Trevor: The Musical Debut Date

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of exciting projects coming to Disney+ this year from Marvel and Star Wars, but those franchises aren't the only things to look forward to from the streaming service. Today, Disney+ announced that a filmed version of the Off-Broadway production of Trevor: The Musical will debut exclusively on...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

She-Hulk Premiere Date Apparently Revealed By Disney+ UK

It looks like we know when She-Hulk will arrive on Disney+, thanks to a mistake by the service’s UK blog. As Forbes notes, the Disney+ UK blog listed the arrival of the MCU series as August 17th. That has since been removed from the site, so it’s possible that may not have been the final date and at the very least it wasn’t intended to be revealed this early. However, this is the first indication of a premiere date and lines up with the order in which the series are intended to arrive.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Planning to Debut Live Streaming Feature

Streaming services have been in a bit of an uprise in recent years and Netflix has been the undisputed king. Although the streamer has taken a bit of a dive recently with the streaming services stocks dropping due to recent reports. Netflix recently announced that they were going against their grain by announcing a new cheaper-plan with ads. But, it seems that the streamer will go with the grain by adding a live action feature to their services. According to Deadline, if Netflix adds the feature, they will be able to use it for live voting competition series like Dance 100 and other competition series.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

First Kill Lands Release Date at Netflix — Get First Look at YA Vampire Series

Click here to read the full article. Here’s something to sink your teeth into: Netflix’s YA vampire-hunter story First Kill will make its debut this summer. The streamer announced Thursday that the upcoming series — based on a short story from New York Times bestselling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab — will premiere Friday, June 10 with all eight episodes. When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette (played by Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she “sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis),”...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Prince
Person
Mark Aguirre
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’: Emily Osment Upped To Series Regular For Season 6

Click here to read the full article. We’ll be seeing more of Mandy McAllister in the upcoming sixth season of Young Sheldon. Emily Osment, who joined the fifth season of the CBS comedy as a recurring, has been promoted to series regular for Season 6. Osment’s Mandy McAllister is an attractive, strong willed woman in her late twenties who is struggling with the discovery that she’s pregnant with Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) baby. She’s also dealing with the fact that Georgie lied to her about how young he is. As Season 5 winds down, Mary (Zoe Perry) is feeling alienated from her Church...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Lgbtq#Holden
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Move Action Series ‘Obliterated’ to Netflix From TBS

Click here to read the full article. “Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald have set up their action series “Obliterated” at Netflix, Variety has learned. The Netflix series orders comes nearly three years after it was originally announced the show was picked up at TBS. The show is described as an action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Justified Sequel Series Adds Logan, Marvel's Daredevil Stars to Cast

At the beginning of the year, it was officially announced that FX would be reviving its fan-favorite series, Justified, with Timothy Olyphant returning to star. It was previously revealed that U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens would be back for Justified: City Primeval, which is inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Eight years after leaving Kentucky for Miami, Givens is trying to help raise a teenager and contending with a changing world. However, down in Florida, he runs into Clement Mansell, who has some history with the Marshal. The Disney-backed series will begin production in this week in Chicago and will feature the cast additions of Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Vivian Olyphant. The Hollywood Reporter recently shared character descriptions for the new roles. You can check them out below...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Spoofs New Fan-Favorite Netflix Series

Tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live features Selena Gomez as host and Post Malone as the musical guest. The episode had a pretty hilarious cold open that roasted the ongoing Johnny Depp, and Amber Heard defamation trial, so you know, nothing is off limits. In one of the episodes first skits the cast of Saturday Night Live and Gomez parody one of Netflix's latest additions– Old Enough. Old Enough, a Japanese variety series where toddlers(ages 2-5) go and run errands by themselves while a camera crew follows along. They shop, go to the marketplace and chat with shop keepers.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Overlord Reveals First Theme Song Details for Season 4

Overlord is finally coming back for its highly anticipated fourth season this Summer, and it has revealed the first details for its newest set of opening and ending themes ahead of the new season's premiere! It's been quite a while since the anime taking on Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series wrapped up its third season run, but it was confirmed last year that the franchise will be returning in a huge way with not only a full fourth season of the anime but a new feature film planned for a theatrical release as well.
COMICS
Variety

‘Quantum Leap’ Sequel Ordered to Series at NBC

Click here to read the full article. NBC’s “Quantum Leap” pilot has been ordered to series, Variety has learned. A sequel to the NBC series of the same name that ran from 1989 to 1993, “Quantum Leap” will center Dr. Ben Seong, a new character played by Raymond Lee who is described as a world-renowned physicist and a man of faith. 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula in the original series) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel's MODOK Star Patton Oswalt Reacts to Cancellation

MODOK is no more. Friday afternoon, word quickly spread that Hulu had canceled Marvel's MODOK after a single season. Now, the evil mastermind himself has broken his silence on the matter. Shortly after cancellation news spread, Patton Oswalt took to Twitter to express his gratitude to all those who he worked with on the series.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy