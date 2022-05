NEW ORLEANS BREAKERS (3-1) vs. NEW JERSEY GENERALS (3-1) Time: 3 p.m. ET. Where: Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.) Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling, DirecTV Stream. Despite a loss to the undefeated Birmingham Stallions, the Breakers remain as one of the best teams in the South Division. They had a little bit of a rocky time though last week against the Houston Gamblers. New Orleans trailed at halftime, and were tied heading into the fourth quarter. Kyle Sloter then led a drive late in the game, throwing a touchdown pass to Jonathan Adams to give the Breakers the 23-16 victory.

