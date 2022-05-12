ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘She was my mini-me,’ SC Food Network star says of foster daughter who died in her care

By Lyn Riddle
The State
The State
 3 days ago

The Food Network star on trial in the beating death of her foster daughter testified Thursday she did not inflict the repeated blows that killed the 3-year-old girl.

Ariel Robinson took the stand as the last defense witness and said she was sitting in a glider and holding Victoria Smith in her arms when the child went limp.

Robinson testified she never saw the bruises on Victoria’s abdomen and legs until after she was arrested on a charge of homicide by child abuse when she was shown photos taken by police.

Robinson cried several times during her testimony when she described her special bond with Victoria, the girl she always wanted after giving birth to two boys.

Ariel and her husband Austin had custody of Victoria and her two older biological brothers for 10 months and were scheduled to adopt them the week after Victoria died.

“Tori was a perfect child,’ Ariel Robinson testified and later added “She was my mini-me.”

On the day Victoria died, Robinson said she made pancakes, got Victoria from her room and worked on her computer as the child ate for about an hour. Afterward, Victoria played in her room and came out to say she had wet her pants.

Austin Robinson changed her and then Ariel sat with her in the chair with a heating blanket because Victoria was cold.

“She acted like she was going to throw up,” Ariel Robinson said.

She used the Heimlich maneuver and then CPR while her husband called 911.

Under questioning from her lawyer Bill Bouton, she said Austin lied to her repeatedly through their marriage and that their marriage was shaky due to the lies and limited finances. She said she intended to leave him and take the children after the adoption was finalized.

Robinson also said her husband “has the scariest kind of anger issues.” He bottles it up and then gets furious.

Her testimony was in direct opposition to what her husband testified Tuesday. Austin Robinson said he was outside and heard Ariel yelling and Victoria crying. When he went inside and saw Ariel with a belt, he said, “You’ve gone too far this time.”

He said his wife was angry because Victoria was taking too long to eat.

Assistant Solicitor Christy Sustkovitch, on cross examination, asked Ariel Robinson a series of rapid-fire questions about her testimony. Robinson did not change her story.

She also denied testimony given by two church friends who said she had spoken in an unfeeling way toward Victoria the day before.

She said she did not say, “Girls who make themselves throw up deserve to be cold.”

In her closing statement, Sustkovitch told the jury Ariel Robinson lied to them repeatedly. She saw the bruises as medical personnel worked to save her life and immediately started fashioning a story, blaming some bruises on her failed CPR effort and the others on Victoria’s 7-year-old brother.

“Victoria Rose Smith was beaten to death and the evidence shows Ariel Robinson did that,” the prosecutor said.

She also said the delay in calling for help contributed to Victoria’s death and should be considered neglect, which is part of the charge of homicide by child abuse..

Bouton said only two people could have killed Victoria.

“Austin doesn’t have the reputation for being truthful,” he said, later adding, “He has serious credibility issues.”

Austin Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse last month. He faces 10 to 20 years in prison and will be sentenced after the trial is over.

Greenville County’s chief medical examiner testified Wednesday that the blows to Victoria were as severe as if she had been in a car accident.

Dr. Michael Ward, the medical examiner, presented evidence photos to show where individual blows bruised Victoria on her back, abdomen and legs. On her legs there were lacerations that looked like they came from a belt buckle.

He described the blows as “innumerable,” all done within an hour.

Ward said the strikes caused blood to pool in her legs, causing blood flow to be restricted to her brain.

Robinson, a former teacher, was a winner of the Food Network show “Worst Cooks in America” and had launched a career as a comic when Victoria died.

She worked in middle schools in Greenville and Laurens counties before that.

The jury began deliberating shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Reality Star Ariel Robinson Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Child

“Worst Cooks in America” winner Ariel Robinson, 30, was sentenced to life in prison this week after a jury found her guilty of homicide by child abuse. NBC affiliate WYFF reports the jury in Greenville County, South Carolina, deliberated for less than two hours before returning a guilty conviction in the case involving the 2021 death of Robinson’s 3-year-old foster daughter Victoria “Tori” Smith.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Smith
ohmymag.co.uk

Dogs who were about to be euthanized, saved by this heartbreaking photo

You surely come across many homeless dogs who are adopted into happy families on the internet. Unfortunately, not every dog at the shelter has the same fate. Some dogs spend their entire lives at the rescue centre. However, due to the rising population, many shelterseuthanise their canine residents. These two pups were scheduled to be euthanised as well.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini Me#911#Food Network Star#Violent Crime#Sc Food Network#Cpr
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
HOME & GARDEN
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
1K+
Followers
363
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy