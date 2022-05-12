ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is 'Family Camp' on HBO Max or Netflix? Where to Watch 'Family Camp'

By Anna Menta
Nobody knows comedy like Christian youth pastors, am I right? Family Camp, a new Christian comedy coming to theaters this weekend, will no doubt give certain audiences flashbacks to their youth spent at Christian summer camps, where it was all fun and games until it came time to talk about the things Jesus absolutely hated about you.

Brought to you by “The Skit Guys,” a Christian-themed comedy duo with 230,000 subscribers on YouTube, Family Camp tells the story of Grace (played by Good Luck Charlie actor and anti-masker Leigh-Allyn Baker), who brings her family to Camp Katokwah at her pastor’s suggestion. No doubt shenanigans ensue, lessons are learned, and Jesus is praised.

If that sounds like the sort of movie you want to watch, here’s what you need to know about where to watch Family Camp and when to expect Family Camp on streaming.

WHERE TO WATCH THE LEIGH ALLYN BAKER MOVIE FAMILY CAMP:

For now, the only place to watch Family Camp is in a movie theater when the film opens on Friday, May 13. After its theatrical run, you will be able to purchase Family Camp on digital platforms like Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and more.

WHEN WILL FAMILY CAMP (2022) BE ON STREAMING?

A digital release date for Family Camp has not yet been announced, and it’s hard to say when Family Camp will come to video-on-demand—but we can make an educated guess.

The movie is being distributed by Roadside Attractions, whose last movie in theaters, Alice, was released on VOD about a month after it opened in theaters. If Family Camp follows a similar release pattern, you can expect it will become available on digital around mid-June 2022.

IS FAMILY CAMP ON HBO MAX?

No. Family Camp is not a Warner Bros. movie. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.)

WILL FAMILY CAMP BE ON NETFLIX?

Family Camp is not on Netflix. While it is possible the comedy will be on Netflix someday, it will not be any time soon. If you’re dying to see the movie, you’ll either want to catch Family Camp in the theaters or wait for it to come to VOD, most likely no later than mid-June 2022.

