Stafford County, VA

Drunk Driver Leads 'Low Speed' Police Pursuit In Stafford County: Sheriff's Office

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago
Adwain Sharrier (center) with recovered bags of an suspected substance recovered from his car Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)

A Virginia man is being held without bail after he was arrested for trying to evade police officers while driving under the influence, authorities said.

Adwain Sharrier, 38, of Stafford, was charged with a DUI after leading deputies on a "low speed pursuit" in North Stafford, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

A deputy responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Red Roof Inn, located at 153 Garrisonville Road, around 2:37 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, the office reports.

A man, later identified as Sharrier, was found slumped over in the back of a car that was parked next to the dumpsters in the parking lot. The deputy then learned the vehicle registration had expired and Sharrier's license was suspended, the office reports.

When the deputy started pursing Sharrier out of the lot, Sharrier refused to comply with the deputy's traffic stop. At one point Sharrier stopped his vehicle on Salisbury Drive and then took off again when the deputy approached his car window, according to the office.

Sharrier was also seen throwing bags of an unknown substance out his car windows, the office said. He eventually led the deputy to the Buffalo Mo's at 33 Wicomico Drive.

A search of the car and of the surrounding area uncovered several bags of a suspected controlled substance. Sharrier was arrested and charged accordingly, the office reports.

