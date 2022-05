SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It was a hotspot for trouble and many residents who lived near a bar on the East side are happy that it’s gone. Twin Sisters Cantina, a small bar that had been located at the corner of East Drexel and South Hackberry had been the site of several crimes in the past few years. Police responding to numerous complaints about noise, fights, drug use, patrons urinating in neighboring yards and the occasional shooting.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO