ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Shake Shack Launches 2 Candles Scented Like a Burger and Fries

By Sabrina Weiss
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people eat a burger and worry about having to burn off the calories. With Shake Shack candles, the only burning people have to think about is the wick. On Thursday, the burger chain announced its partnership with Apotheke to create the Burger and Fries Candle Duo. This candle set is...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Port Authority Will Regulate Airport Food and Drink Prices After Travelers Report $27 Beers

The Port Authority is regulating the pricing standards at three New York City airports after reports of airport restaurants charging $27 for a pint of beer. A tweet from last summer exposing a pricey beer at LaGuardia Airport resulted in new Port Authority policies on pricing at not only LaGuardia but also at John F. Kennedy Airport and Newark Airport, reports nj.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

More Info: 2 Found Dead Outside Hudson Valley, New York Eatery

Police released even more information about an apparent love triangle that led to a police officer and Hudson Valley resident's death. On Thursday, the Wallkill Police Department released more information about the shooting deaths of two Hudson Valley residents. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
WALLKILL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
NBC New York

NYC Group Wreaks $50,000 Havoc in Raymour & Flanigan Store

Police are looking for a group of people who broke a door and barged into a New York City Raymour & Flanigan store and destroyed electronics and furniture, ultimately causing about $50,000 in damage, authorities say. The suspects broke into the store on Exterior Avenue in the Bronx around 8:40...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

7 Hudson Valley Towns Make List of Worst Places to Live in NY

Many people are looking to buy real estate in New York. Here are some cities and towns that financial experts would warn you to stay away from. I've been house hunting in the Hudson Valley for a couple of years now and things aren't looking too good. I had finally saved up just enough money for a significant down payment on my first home and then a global pandemic hits. The pandemic shut down New York City which drove a lot of residents north to the Hudson Valley region. This has made housing almost impossible to find. Houses that were around $265,000 two years ago are now selling for around $350,000. The mortgage interest rate has also increased.
HUDSON, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Gianni Versace’s lavish NYC townhome hits the market for $70M: Here’s a look inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Got $70 million and an obsession with fashion royalty? You might want to check out one of Sotheby’s latest real estate offerings. Palatial and grand, located on a quiet portion of East 64th Street and featuring 17 luxe rooms and a trellised garden, the meticulously restored Italian Baroque NYC manse is both opulent and spacious.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fries#Candles#Food Drink#Shake Shack Launches#The Shake Fries#Shake Shack#Shackburger#Shack Shack
WTNH

18-year-old opens restaurant in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – An 18-year-old Rocky Hill High School graduate opened up her own restaurant on Wednesday, making her one of the youngest in the business. It’s an incredible story of a teen who worked hard, saved her money, and was able to purchase a restaurant. She’s focused on leaving a legacy. “What […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KISS 104.1

8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State

Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy