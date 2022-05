This Is Us, which is in its final season on NBC, has had the uncanny ability to wring tears out of even the most hardened audience members over the course of its six seasons. And now that there are only two episodes left to go in the show, there will most definitely be laughter, tears and, if you’re Mandy Moore, some vomit. The actress, who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the show, visited The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night (May 10) and explained that she became physically sick after reading the script for the second to last episode, which airs on May 17.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO