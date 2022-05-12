ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Two top executives leaving Twitter after Musk deal

By Chris Mills Rodrigo
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ec7r_0fbwz5Pq00
Tweet

Two of Twitter’s top leaders announced Thursday they are leaving the company as it prepares for Elon Musk’s impending takeover.

Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s general manager of consumer product, will be replaced by Jay Sullivan, who has held that role on an interim basis.

“Interrupting my paternity leave to share some final @twitter-related news: I’m leaving the company after over 7 years,” Beykpour, the co-founder of Periscope, tweeted.

“The truth is that this isn’t how and when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn’t my decision. Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction,” he continued, referring to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

Bruce Falck, the company’s general manager for revenue, also announced his departure Thursday.

“I wanted to take a moment to thank all the teams and partners I’ve been lucky enough to work with during the past 5 years,” Falck said, adding in a thread that he too was let go by Agrawal.

The departure of the two general managers comes after Elon Musk struck a deal last month to buy Twitter for $44 billion.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has criticized some of Twitter’s top executives publicly since that deal was announced, mostly boosting allegations that the platform has moderated content unevenly and was biased against conservative voices.

Comments / 184

Blue lies mostly
3d ago

The best thing for Musk to do is immediately S-can the board and ALL Twitter employees who actively censored people because of their political viewpoints whether directly or indirectly through algorithms knowing it would do so.

Reply(10)
76
Chi-life
3d ago

They saw it coming with Musk's comments on cleaning house. And they probably got their golden parachutes by being fired, before Musk takes over.

Reply(1)
25
Lorie G
3d ago

Byee to them as well. There's plenty of people who can easily be top posters. This will weed out the adults from the lying children.

Reply(3)
29
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
insideevs.com

Happy Mother's Day: One Thing Is For Sure, Elon Musk Loves His Mom

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
TWITTER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Periscope
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Musk's modest abode: Elon's $50,000 Texas ranch is laid bare for first time - complete with rocket-shaped kids' playhouse and Tesla solar panels - just a block from SpaceX Starbase and two miles from Mexican border

Elon Musk's unassuming $50,000 Texas home can be revealed for the first time by DailyMail.com – complete with a rocket-shaped kids' playhouse, Tesla solar panels and CCTV cameras hidden in palm trees. The world's richest man and new Twitter owner has sold seven Californian mansions in the past two...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Elon Musk tweet saying Japan will ‘eventually cease to exist’ without higher birth rate sets off angry reactions

A tweet from Elon Musk about Japan’s declining birth rate has touched a nerve among social media users and triggered a flood of angry reactions not just directed at him, but also the government.“At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist,” Mr Musk had tweeted on Sunday.“This would a great loss for the world.”The Tesla chief made the comments while responding to a Kyodo News report about a record decline in the country’s population.Japan, whose population peaked in 2008, has observed a steady...
ECONOMY
The Hill

The Hill

561K+
Followers
68K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy