White Sox set make-up date for Wednesday’s postponed game

CHICAGO – After the team was forced to postpone their game on Wednesday due to COVID issues with their opponents, a make-up date has been set to replay that contest later in the summer.

On Thursday, the team announced that Wednesday’s postponed game will be made up on Saturday, July 23rd as part of a split doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The first game will be at 12:05 PM and will serve as the makeup for the May 11th postponement, and tickets that fans had for that game can use them for the afternoon contest. Game 2 will be the originally scheduled contest against Cleveland at 6:15 PM and will remain nationally televised on Fox Sports. Fans will need separate tickets to attend that contest, which is part of the White Sox first series of the second half of the season.

Postponing Wednesday’s game was necessitated because of an outbreak of COVID-19 that hit the staff of the Guardians, including manager Terry Francona and bench coach DeMarlo Hale. The decision to postpone the contest came less than an hour before the scheduled 1:10 PM first pitch, with some fans already making their way into the stadium.

That contest was scheduled to be the final of a three-game series between the White Sox at Guardians, with the teams splitting the first two games. The White Sox will host the Yankees for a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field starting on Thursday evening.

Dylan Cease takes the mound for tonight’s opener against New York and will be opposed on the mound by Luis Gil.

