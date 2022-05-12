Off-Site Meetings

(New COVID 19 numbers for Imperial County)....They were released Thursday afternoon. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, there are currently 115 active cases of COVID 19 locally. That is down slightly from what was reported last week. Deaths attributed to the virus, however, have increased to 914. The COVID 19 Tier Metrics for the Imperial County, as of May first, the new cases per day per 100,000 population were at 8.0. The positivity rate, 7 day average, ending May 1, was at 11.5%. The Variants of concern are still the Delta and Omicron variants. Since December 2020 there have been 1,258 Delta variant cases reported in Imperial County. Since December 2021, there have been 1,103 Omicron variants reported locally. The age group most affected by the variants are the 18-49 year old group. The Health Department has not provided any numbers on the sub-variants of concern.

