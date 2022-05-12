ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

Off-Site Meetings

By George Gale
 3 days ago

(The County Board of Supervisors)....They are resuming off-site meetings. According to information posted on the County website, the Board will host a...

New City Manager For Calexico

(Calexico City Council held a special meeting Thursday afternoon)...The meeting was to discuss filling the City Manager position. The position was left vacant after Miguel Figueroa was appointed the new Imperial County Executive Officer, Filling the vacancy left by Tony Rouhotas when he retired. During the Special meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to offer the City Manager Position to Esperanza Colio Warren. Colio has worked the past 18 years with the county, currently serving as a Deputy Executive Officer. Contract negotiations are underway, and a contract needs to be approved by both side before Colio can begin as the full-time City Manager for the City of Calexico. Colio has a stellar reputation for her Grant Writing talents. Colio was born and raised in Mexicali, coming to Imperial County in the 1990's.
CALEXICO, CA
IID Board Of Directors

(The IID Board will hold two meetings next week)....The first meeting will be held Monday afternoon at 4:00 pm. The second meeting will be the regular Bi-Weekly meeting on Tuesday. Both meetings will be in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro. During the first meeting, the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will be asked to adopt 11 separate Resolutions of Necessity, and that is it, with no information as to what a Resolution of Necessity is. The second meeting on Tuesday will begin public session at 1:00 pm with the presentation of service awards to 11 IID employees. The Board will also introduce the recipients of the 2022 IID College scholarship awards.. On the action agenda, the Directors will adopt positions on State Legislation. They will be asked to approve energy cost adjustment billing factors. The Directors will also be asked to adopt a resolution regarding the Equitable Distribution Plan.
EL CENTRO, CA
Number Of Active COVID Cases Steady

(New COVID 19 numbers for Imperial County)....They were released Thursday afternoon. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, there are currently 115 active cases of COVID 19 locally. That is down slightly from what was reported last week. Deaths attributed to the virus, however, have increased to 914. The COVID 19 Tier Metrics for the Imperial County, as of May first, the new cases per day per 100,000 population were at 8.0. The positivity rate, 7 day average, ending May 1, was at 11.5%. The Variants of concern are still the Delta and Omicron variants. Since December 2020 there have been 1,258 Delta variant cases reported in Imperial County. Since December 2021, there have been 1,103 Omicron variants reported locally. The age group most affected by the variants are the 18-49 year old group. The Health Department has not provided any numbers on the sub-variants of concern.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
New Dean For SDSU/IV

(A new Dean has been announced for SDSU/IV)....She will not begin work, however, until August. Filling the permanent position is Guillermina Gina Nunez-Mchiri. She is a Calexico native, graduating from Calexico High School. She currently serves as an associate professor of anthropology and director at the University of Texas at El Paso. As the new Dean, she will be returning to San Diego State University as well as her hometown of Calexico. Her undergraduate degree in International Business and her Master's in Latin American Studies from SDSU. She later earned her Doctorate in cultural anthropology from the University of California, Riverside. Interim Dean Mark Wheeler will remain in that position until August 4th when the new Dean takes over.
CALEXICO, CA
Local Film Commissioner To Be A Panelist In Anaheim

(A Celebration of a Galaxy Far, Far Away)....It is May 27. Imperial County Film Commissioner Charla Teeters will be participating as a panelist at the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. The Annual event, held May 26-29 at the Anaheim Convention Center, is the ultimate fan experience focused on the Galaxy Far, Far Away. Fans of all ages and from around the world come together to celebrate and express their love for the cultural phenomenon that is Star Wars. The Imperial Valley has a long history with the franchise, dating back to Return of the Jedi, and most recently with the Obi-Wan series for Disney+. Teeters will participate on the panel Star Wars Tourism: Visiting The Galaxy Far, Far Away on Earch, from 2-3 pm, Friday May 27 on the University Stage. Tickets are available at Starwarscelebration.com. Obi-Wan premieres of May 27 on Disney+.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Border Patrol Agent Suffers Fatal Injuries

(Border Patrol Vehicle rolls near Campo).....The incident was reported at around 5:40 Friday morning. The Border Patrol unit was discovered down a dirt road off Bell Valley Truck Trail, near SR 94, close to the US/Mexico Border. The agent driving the vehicle was with the San Diego Sector Border Patrol. The driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced at the scene. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. The victims identity has not been released.
CAMPO, CA

