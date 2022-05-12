ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

No Triple Crown for 2022: Rich Strike won’t run Preakness

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJ6BA_0fbwxFEH00

All bets are off for a Triple Crown in 2022 as the owner of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike has announced he won’t be running the next horse race.

Rick Dawson announced through the Maryland Jockey Club that his horse will “point toward the Belmont in approximately five weeks,” WBAL reported.

Dawson said in a statement that his horse’s appearance at the Preakness was dependent on the Derby. If the horse would have skipped the first race of the triple crown, he would have run in the Maryland race, but since he ran in Kentucky, he’s going to take the 5 or 6-week break the team had already planned, meaning he’ll be on schedule for Belmont.

Rich Strike had 81-1 odds of winning the Kentucky Derby and wasn’t originally listed among the horses until Ethereal Road pulled out of the race.

Rich Strike’s jockey, Sonny Leon was suspended for four days for careless riding during the third race on April 27 at Thistledown Racecourse, The Associated Press reported.

Ohio racing officials said Leon “deliberately and aggressively” steered another horse, One Glamorous Gal, towards the rail to block other horses from passing him. One Glamourous Gal was disqualified from the third-place win and finished sixth.

The suspension was Leon’s fifth since last fall.

However, if Rich Strike would have run the Preakness, the suspension would not have affected the race, the AP reported.

Hats at the 2022 Kentucky Derby A woman walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kentucky Derby Announces Rich Strike Drug Test Results

Rich Strike will not suffer the same fate as Medina Spirit last year. According to WDRB's Eric Crawford, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced Wednesday that all drug samples from Saturday's Kentucky Derby -- and Friday's Kentucky Oaks -- cleared. The results solidify Rich Strike's remarkable comeback win at the...
WPXI Pittsburgh

In early primaries, voters favor polling places over mail

ATLANTA — (AP) — The great vote-by-mail wave appears to be receding just as quickly as it arrived. After tens of millions of people in the United States opted for mail ballots during the pandemic election of 2020, voters in early primary states are returning in droves to in-person voting this year.
ATLANTA, GA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Jermell Charlo stops Castaño, claims 4th belt at 154 pounds

CARSON, Calif. — (AP) — Jermell Charlo had to exercise incredible patience during his quest to become the first undisputed super welterweight champion. After a split draw in his first bout with Brian Castaño last year was followed by a three-month postponement of their rematch because of an injury for Castaño, Charlo had to wait again Saturday night because Castaño showed up late to the arena.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Maryland State
WPXI Pittsburgh

Reds rookie Hunter Green takes no-hitter into 8th vs Pirates

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene threw seven no-hit innings to begin his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Greene struck out nine Pirates over his first seven innings, leaning on his hard-breaking slider. He walked three batters in the scoreless game. He threw his 103rd pitch to strike out Josh VanMeter to end the seventh inning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Comeback Rangers ready to face Penguins in Game 7

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers were on the brink of elimination when they came back from Pittsburgh earlier in the week after two bad losses on the road. After two spirited comeback wins, they return home for a deciding Game 7 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night with some momentum on their side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
84K+
Followers
107K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy