Jackson, MS

4 Smalls Sliders to open in Jackson

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Thursday, May 12, leaders with Smalls Sliders announced that four locations in the Jackson metro area will be built.

The new franchise locations will be owned and operated by Matt Gallagher and son, Zack Gallagher. Matt is also owner of four Walk-On’s restaurants including a top performer in Ridgeland.

“The combination of Smalls Sliders simple on purpose menu, craveable product and community involvement is a winning one and something I’m excited to be a part of. Smalls Sliders will not only bring craveable cheeseburger sliders to these towns, but we’ll also bring the same commitment to community and providing quality jobs that we’ve demonstrated already,” said Matt.

Officials have not set a date for when the new locations would open.

