Alleged LA killer mom makes first court appearance in murders of her 3 kids

The Los Angeles mom who allegedly killed three of her kids because she thought they were demon-possessed made her first court appearance Wednesday – and her teen son pleaded not guilty to helping her in the shocking crime.

“Yes, your honor,” Angela Flores told Judge David Yaroslovsky at the Van Nuys Courthouse when he asked if she wanted to delay her hearing.

The 38-year-old murder suspect remained hidden behind a closed door in the courtroom, where only journalists were present for the two-minute session, the San Bernardino Sun reported .

Flores was then escorted back to a women’s jail in Lynwood after the judge delayed a plea hearing until Aug. 12. Her bail was kept at $6 million.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy whom authorities have identified as her son pleaded not guilty Wednesday in juvenile court to assisting Flores carry out the alleged murders, according to the paper.

The boy, who is being held without bail at the Sylmar Juvenile Hall, will return to court on May 25, the outlet added.

Angela Flores remained hidden behind a closed door in the courtroom, where only journalists were present for the two-minute session. David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP

Flores is charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of Natalie Flores, 12, Kevin Yanez, 10, and Nathan Yanez, 8.

She claimed to believe the kids were possessed and repeatedly attacked them because she thought she could drive the demons out, law enforcement sources have told the LA Times.

Police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon about 7:40 a.m. Sunday at Flores’ home on Victory Boulevard. Her three other children live out of state with their father and were not harmed in the bloodbath.

Police sit outside the home where Natalie Flores, Kevin Yanez and Nathan Yanez were killed. CBS News

An officer tapes off the area surrounding the home. CBS News

Police mark evidence on the street near Angela Flores’ home. CBS News

Neighbors said she had been acting erratically Saturday night — holding a Bible, screaming, praying and lighting candles at other homes on the street.

Authorities have not said how the children died.

Angela Flores’ 16-year-old son pleaded not guilty in juvenile court to assisting Flores carry out the alleged murders. Facebook/Angela Flores

According to public records and photos she posted on Facebook, Flores previously worked as a real estate agent and for an event promotions company in the Kansas City area.

Court records in Kansas City show she previously went by Angela Medina-Corona, and her ex-husband, Jacob Corona, filed for divorce in 2005, the San Bernardino Sun reported.

Jacob told the LA Times that Flores called him about a week before the killings and talked about religion.

Federico Yanez-Saldivar, the father of Kevin and Nathan, asked for privacy as his family mourned the loss of the boys.

“The family is shocked and saddened by this horrific situation,” Yanez-Saldivar told the outlet in a statement.

The Ivy Academia, a charter middle school in West Hills, confirmed that the two boys were students there.

Joe Herzog, the school’s executive director, said in an email to parents and staff that their deaths were “heartbreaking and shocking.”

“Two of our students – siblings – died this past weekend at their home,” Herzog reportedly wrote. “While we cannot speak to the accuracy of any of the reports, the loss of our students and friends is devastating.”

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Flores had discussed her private life in a private Facebook group called LA Mommies, where she revealed to be suffering from breast cancer.



One of her first posts was on July 20, 2021, CBS News reported .

Flowers and teddy bears sit at a makeshift memorial for the slain children. Damian Dovarganes/AP

“Hello, my name is Angela and I moved here six months ago from Kansas City. I am a mother of 6 and I’m currently undergoing breast cancer treatments,” she wrote, according to the outlet.

“I work in the real estate field and currently work from home. I am active but alone (besides my kiddos) and I am looking for some friends for hiking, Korean spa, lunch, beach, etc. I have 4 kids still in home 16, 11 (only girl) 9, and 7. I live in the Downey area, but I drive all over. Let’s be friends,” she added.

Dr. Ariel Ourian, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, told CBS News that Flores had contacted him via Facebook.

Angela Flores claimed to believe her kids were possessed and repeatedly attacked them because she thought she could drive the demons out. Facebook/Angela Flores

“I was shocked when I heard this. I was totally shocked. I still can’t believe what happened,” Ourian told CBS LA. “I do pro bono breast reconstruction for breast cancer patients and she reached out to me for help and I offered services to help her.”

The doctor would not comment on whether Flores was ever his patient due to patient confidentiality.

“She seemed like a sweet lady, but I didn’t see anything else that would alarm me,” Ourian told CBS News.