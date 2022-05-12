ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California’s under-21 gun sales ban unconstitutional, court rules

By Olivia Land
 3 days ago

A federal court ruled that California’s ban on the sale of semi-automatic weapons to adults under 21 was unconstitutional, according to reports.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 that the law violated young adults’ 2nd Amendment rights.

“America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army,” Judge Ryan Nelson, an appointee of President Donald Trump, wrote in his decision. “Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms.”

The law, enacted in the aftermath of the 2018 Parkland massacre and the 2019 synagogue shooting in San Diego County, prohibited the sale of semi-automatic centerfire rifles to anyone under 21. The policy included a few exemptions, including for police and military personnel.

The dissent was penned by Judge Sidney Stein, named by President Bill Clinton. Stein argued that the regulation did not place a “severe burden” on gun ownership for young adults.

Democratic state Sen. Anthony Portantino, who wrote the law, commented that he remains “committed to keeping deadly weapons out of the wrong hands.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom previously backed state legislation that would allow private citizens to enforce the state’s ban on assault weapons.
“Student safety on our campuses is something we should all rally behind and sensible gun control is part of that solution,” he said.

The Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) also sought to strike down the law requiring a hunting license for adults under 21 to purchase shotguns and rifles.

The court, however, upheld the license requirement, stating that it was “sensible firearm control.” It is unclear whether the FPC will seek to challenge the decision.

Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office said that it is reviewing the decision. In a statement from a spokesperson, the office affirmed its commitment “to take all necessary steps to prevent and reduce gun violence.”

With Post wires

