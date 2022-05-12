ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Report: Trump officials helped meatpackers block pandemic worker protections

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
 3 days ago
May 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Department of Agriculture officials appointed by former President Donald Trump helped meatpacking companies block COVID-19 protections for workers while U.S. meat companies pushed "baseless" meat shortage claims, according to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus.

The report released Thursday concluded that meatpacking companies knew the risks, but still pushed the USDA to keep workers on the job in unsafe conditions while getting government help to be protected against any liability claims. At least 269 workers died during the first year of the pandemic.

The report said "political appointees at USDA were regularly attempting to stifle regulatory attempts by state and local health authorities in order to force plants to stay open despite coronavirus risks."

"The Select Subcommittee's investigation has revealed that former President Trump's political appointees at USDA collaborated with large meatpacking companies to lead an Administration-wide effort to force workers to remain on the job during the coronavirus crisis despite dangerous conditions, and even to prevent the imposition of commonsense mitigation measures," Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., said in a statement.

Clyburn said the coordinated lobbying campaign prioritized industry production over the health of workers and their communities.

He said this "shameful" conduct of corporate executives and government officials eager to do their bidding regardless of harm to the public must never be repeated.

The report's conclusion said, "The results of this lobbying campaign were tragic: during the first year of the pandemic, workforces for Smithfield, Tyson, JBS, Cargill, and National Beef alone saw at least 59,000 worker infections, at least 269 worker deaths, and countless more cases and deaths among meatpacking-adjacent communities driven by plant outbreaks."

Clyburn said in a statement that "Under Secretary of Food Safety Mindy Brashears was viewed as a go-to fixer in blocking attempts by other regulators to improve health and safety conditions in meatpacking plants."

The report said a meatpacking lobbyist told a Foster Farms executive in a Aug. 27, 2020, email that Brashears "hasn't lost a battle for us."

Career USDA officials told the House select subcommittee that Trump political officials shut career staffers out of interactions with state and local health departments regarding COVID-19 safety.

And the Trump officials left no paper trail, instead using personal communications to communicate with meatpackers.

According to the House subcommittee report, meatpacking industry insiders articulated their goal in a May 22, 2020, email: "Now to get rid of those pesky health departments!"

The Select Subcommittee said in a statement that its report is based on "more than 151,000 pages of documents collected from meatpacking companies and interest groups. During the investigation, Select Subcommittee staff conducted over a dozen survey calls with meatpacking workers, union representatives, former USDA and OSHA officials, and state and local health authorities; and held staff briefings with OSHA and with USDA. "

The Select Subcommittee said it also got information during transcribed interviews with a current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official and the former CDC director.

Thomas Robinson
2d ago

yuppp, it's coming out. American lives were wasted on trumps lies and out right wishing it away. for corporate greed... yeah yeah. the border. inflation.. gas prices.. Biden crime family. hunters laptop. blah blah blah.

52
I Nuke Hurricanes
2d ago

1. Trumps misinformation has killed his base! 2. Trump took the vaccine and booster and gets booed 3. BIDEN DIDN'T KILL THE ONES STILL DIEING ITS STILL TRUMP WITH HIS 30K FACT CHECKED LIES AND NOW HE'S TRYING TO SAY GET THE VAX.4. It's Republicans DIEING not Democrat's and ya all lost by 7 million how's that math work for ya?Former President Donald Trump says he received a booster vaccine shot for Covid-19 — but he doesn’t want to hear any criticism about it. “Oh, don’t, don’t, don’t!” said Trump, waving his hand dismissively, as some people in an audience in Dallas on Sunday afternoon seemed to react negatively to the Republican saying he got the booster. His comments come as a relatively large percentage of Republicans have refused to get even initial doses of the coronavirus vaccines, and as GOP governors resist vaccine and mask mandates. The Kaiser Family Foundation found in a recent poll that as of October, 60% of unvaccinated Americans are Republicans.

44
Bugs Bunny
2d ago

This is exactly why he struggled so hard to stay in office by any means necessary. He knew that he'd be able to hide under the presidency from the TRUTHS! Sorry Mr Republi'con' - the gig is up. So gather up your fellow Repugnacans and get ready.

29
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
355K+
Followers
56K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

