Nate Diaz pees on UFC Performance Institute: ‘They won’t cut me’

Nate Diaz has apparently resorted to public urination to get the UFC’s attention after the MMA star requested to be released by the Dana White-run organization.

On Thursday, Diaz (20-13 MMA, 18-12 UFC) shared a photo to Twitter that appears to show the 37-year-old urinating outside the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nev.

“Taking a piss on the UFC PI,” he tweeted. “I could do this cause I get paid more than all u guys and they won’t cut me.”

I could do this cause I get paid more than all uguys and they won't cut me pic.twitter.com/doiOxUOh4y — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 12, 2022

In a second tweet posted Thursday, Diaz shared a middle finger emoji, writing, “And here’s for b-tchass venum ufc gear 2.” Venum is the official uniform partner of the UFC.

On Tuesday, Diaz tweeted, “UFC got me on ice for a year now [Michael] Chandler’s obviously ready to fight send a contract it’s time.” His post included a screen grab of tweets between him and Chandler agreeing to a bout.

In another tweet, Diaz took aim at rivals, including Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

“These guys suck,” he tweeted, along with a photo of Poirier and Gaethje losing in championship opportunities against Charles Oliveira.

Diaz has one fight left on his current deal but remains without an opponent. His recent tweets came after he requested in March that the UFC release him.

“I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got sh-t to do,” he tweeted at the time, tagging UFC president Dana White in the post.

The next month, Diaz took to Twitter to accuse the UFC of “ slow rolling ” him in an attempt to “hold up” his fight opportunities.

Diaz last fought at UFC 263, when he lost to Leon Edwards via unanimous decision. Before that, he suffered a third-round TKO to Jorge Masvidal in their ‘BMF’ title bout at UFC 244.

Diaz hasn’t won a fight since August 2019, when he defeated former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision.