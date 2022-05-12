ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Start time, TV channel and live stream info for game six in NBA playoffs

By Sunni Upal
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39gKYD_0fbwwFlY00

MIAMI HEAT will look to put away the Philadelphia 76ers tonight and seal their place in the Eastern Conference finals.

The No 1 seed Heat lead 3-2 ahead of game six at Wells Fargo Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zE8Z7_0fbwwFlY00
Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers meet in game six Thursday night Credit: AP

Here is how to watch all the NBA action from the game tonight.

What TV channel is it on?

Tonight's game is part of an ESPN doubleheader on national television.

Viewers can also stream all the action on ESPN+.

The other game on the double header is the Suns-Mavericks game six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=145FIQ_0fbwwFlY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfPeH_0fbwwFlY00

What time does it start?

Tip off will be just after 7pm ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Suns and Mavericks will follow at 9.30pm ET as part of the double header.

What's happened in the series?

Miami Heat hold a 3-2 lead heading into game six Thursday night.

The Heat opened up with two convincing home wins before Philly responded by winning games three and four.

Miami went back ahead with their 120-85 blowout win Tuesday.

No team has yet won on the road in this series, which the Heat will be looking to change tonight.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
430K+
Followers
24K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy