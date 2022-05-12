Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Start time, TV channel and live stream info for game six in NBA playoffs

MIAMI HEAT will look to put away the Philadelphia 76ers tonight and seal their place in the Eastern Conference finals.

The No 1 seed Heat lead 3-2 ahead of game six at Wells Fargo Center.

Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers meet in game six Thursday night Credit: AP

Here is how to watch all the NBA action from the game tonight.

What TV channel is it on?

Tonight's game is part of an ESPN doubleheader on national television.

Viewers can also stream all the action on ESPN+.

The other game on the double header is the Suns-Mavericks game six.

What time does it start?

Tip off will be just after 7pm ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Suns and Mavericks will follow at 9.30pm ET as part of the double header.

What's happened in the series?

Miami Heat hold a 3-2 lead heading into game six Thursday night.

The Heat opened up with two convincing home wins before Philly responded by winning games three and four.

Miami went back ahead with their 120-85 blowout win Tuesday.

No team has yet won on the road in this series, which the Heat will be looking to change tonight.