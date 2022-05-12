ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Start time, TV channel and live stream info for game six in NBA playoffs

By Sunni Upal
 3 days ago
PHOENIX SUNS are on the brink of returning to the Western Conference finals and can book their spot tonight.

The No 1 seed Suns are 3-2 up in their series with the Dallas Mavericks ahead of game six.

Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks clash in game six Thursday night Credit: AP

Here is how to watch all the NBA action from American Airlines Center tonight.

What TV channel is it on?

Tonight's game is part of an ESPN doubleheader on national television.

Viewers can also stream all the action on ESPN+.

The other game on the double header is the Heat-Sixers game six.

What time does it start?

Tip off will be just after 9.30pm ET at American Airlines Center.

It will follow the Heat vs Sixers clash on ESPN, which begins at 7pm ET.

What's happened in the series?

Phoenix Suns hold a 3-2 lead headed into game six Thursday night.

But they'll have to do something yet to be achieved in this series if they want to win it tonight and avoid game seven.

No road team has yet won a game in this Western Conference semifinal series.

The Suns went 2-0 up before the Mavs fought back to level it at 2-2.

Phoenix won a blowout 110-80 in game five Tuesday night to move back in front.

Yardbarker

Luka Doncic Seemingly Told Some Suns Fans To Fix Their Teeth During Game 6 Win

Luka Doncic has been so elite since he entered the NBA that it is easy to forget that he is just 23 years old. The 3-time All-Star has dominated various teams up to this point in his career and finds himself on the cusp of a game to even further his budding legacy. If the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 behind a big Luka performance, it will only help grow the hype surrounding the Slovenian superstar.
ClutchPoints

Insane stat shows massive difficulty Luka Doncic, Mavs are facing in Game 7 vs. Suns

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are the underdogs in their playoff series with the Phoenix Suns, and that stays the same as they head to Arizona for the do-or-die Game 7. While the Mavs have won three of their last four games in the series against the Suns, there is no doubt that they are facing an uphill battle in their bid to make the Western Conference Finals. Not only are they playing the best regular season team in 2021-22, but history also does not side with them as they go on the road for the decider.
