ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mercedes-Benz Recall 2022: These SUVs Shouldn’t Be Driven Due To Brake Failure Problems

By Dawn Geske
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago

Mercedes-Benz is warning drivers of more than 292,000 vehicles that they should not drive them due to potential brake failure issues and, as a result, has issued a recall. The recall affects certain 2006 to 2012...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

As its name implies, the all-electric 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS is the high-riding SUV alternative to the company's large, slicked-back EQS luxury sedan. The two share a platform and myriad other components and have identical wheelbases, but only the SUV offers a third row and seats for up to seven. Its interior feels airier than the sedan thanks to extra headroom, and its design and material quality are equally high-end and similarly attractive. It's also available with Mercedes' new 56-inch Hyperscreen, but while we're dazzled by the massive glass panel's Starship Enterprise appearance—it stretches across the dashboard from door to door—we're put off by its lack of physical controls. The lineup includes the rear-drive, 355-hp EQS480+ and the all-wheel-drive, 536-hp EQS580, both of which we expect to at least 300 miles of estimated range.
CARS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
45K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy