ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Marvel actress and husband convicted on child sex charges: Report

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39J34v_0fbww51X00

A British actress known for her role in Disney's 2016 film Doctor Strange was convicted Wednesday on a myriad of child-related sex charges.

Zara Phythian was found guilty of 14 sexual offenses against a child aged 13-15, according to a report.

Victor Marke, Phythian's husband and a mixed martial arts instructor, was convicted of 18 charges.

TOM BRADY TO JOIN FOX SPORTS AS LEAD NFL ANALYST AFTER RETIREMENT

The couple had repeated sex with a 13-year-old girl over a period of three years, authorities said.


Phythian and Marke reportedly used rum to influence the victim and forced her to perform oral sex.

The actress was in her early 20s at the time and instructed the victim on what to do, according to the report.

The victim said she was abused by the couple about 20 times from 2005 to 2008, and the abuse was filmed on multiple occasions.

Marke admitted to having sexual interactions with the victim, and he was also found guilty of sexually abusing another young girl.

However, the husband said the actions were his alone, and Phythian has denied any inappropriate interactions with the victim.


The actress, who also uses her husband's surname, was visibly upset with the verdict, the report noted.

The couple "denied their actions, instead blaming the victims and accusing them of lying," the prosecutor said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Like all perpetrators of sexual abuse, the Markes were eventually undone by the determination of the victims who showed bravery and strength in coming forward and seeing this case through to the end," local police said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Ok Magazine

Jill Duggar's Husband Claims Family Survives Off Food From Neighbors In Unsealed Court Documents

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard reportedly once experienced severe money issues, forcing them to get food from neighbors and food banks to stay afloat. The shocking information allegedly came out in unsealed court documents from when Jill, Jessa, Joy-Anna and Jinger sued the Springdale police department for leaking private information from police reports after their father, Jim Bob, told authorities their brother Josh molested five young girls.
SPRINGDALE, AR
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Marvel Comics#Oral Sex#Violent Crime#British#Bbc East Midlands#Bbcemt#Mirror Breaking News
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Johnny Depp asked about text in which he told Amber Heard to take ‘no meetings’ and ‘no movies’

Johnny Depp was asked about a text in which he told Amber Heard to take “no meetings” and “no movies”.The actor took the stand again on Monday (25 April) as part of the defamation case opposing he and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. He has testified every day since Tuesday (19 April), except when court broke on Friday (22 April) and on the weekend. Mr Depp was first questioned by his own lawyer and has since been cross-examined by Ms Heard’s legal team.Ms Heard’s attorney first read a text from her to Depp, which read: “I’m at a coffee...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Disney
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Questioned About Substance Abuse During Trial, Insists 'The Only Person I’ve Abused Is Myself'

On Monday, April 25, the final day of Johnny Depp's cross-examination during his trial against Amber Heard, the actor was asked more details about his use of drugs and alcohol. At one point, audio recordings of a drunken Depp were played, which prompted the actress' lawyer Ben Rottenborn to question whether his drinking had impacted his relationships with anyone else."The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself," the actor, 68, stated, according to CNN. "Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me." When the attorney brought up past...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
205K+
Followers
64K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy