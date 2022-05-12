Marvel actress and husband convicted on child sex charges: Report

A British actress known for her role in Disney's 2016 film Doctor Strange was convicted Wednesday on a myriad of child-related sex charges.

Zara Phythian was found guilty of 14 sexual offenses against a child aged 13-15, according to a report.

Victor Marke, Phythian's husband and a mixed martial arts instructor, was convicted of 18 charges.

The couple had repeated sex with a 13-year-old girl over a period of three years, authorities said.



Phythian and Marke reportedly used rum to influence the victim and forced her to perform oral sex.

The actress was in her early 20s at the time and instructed the victim on what to do, according to the report.

The victim said she was abused by the couple about 20 times from 2005 to 2008, and the abuse was filmed on multiple occasions.

Marke admitted to having sexual interactions with the victim, and he was also found guilty of sexually abusing another young girl.

However, the husband said the actions were his alone, and Phythian has denied any inappropriate interactions with the victim.



The actress, who also uses her husband's surname, was visibly upset with the verdict, the report noted.

The couple "denied their actions, instead blaming the victims and accusing them of lying," the prosecutor said.

"Like all perpetrators of sexual abuse, the Markes were eventually undone by the determination of the victims who showed bravery and strength in coming forward and seeing this case through to the end," local police said.