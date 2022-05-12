Robber threatens Manhattan Trader Joe’s worker with knife: NYPD
KIPS BAY, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man threatened a worker with a knife after he was stopped from stealing items from a Trader Joe’s in Manhattan, police said.
The suspect tried to take items from a Trader Joe’s along East 32nd Street near Third Avenue a few minutes past 1 p.m. on May 6 before he was confronted by an employee, according to officials. The suspect then pulled out a knife and threatened the worker before fleeing the store.
Police sought help in finding the suspect, who was last seen wearing a Jansport backpack.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
