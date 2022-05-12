ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robber threatens Manhattan Trader Joe’s worker with knife: NYPD

By AJ Jondonero
KIPS BAY, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man threatened a worker with a knife after he was stopped from stealing items from a Trader Joe’s in Manhattan, police said.

The suspect tried to take items from a Trader Joe’s along East 32nd Street near Third Avenue a few minutes past 1 p.m. on May 6 before he was confronted by an employee, according to officials. The suspect then pulled out a knife and threatened the worker before fleeing the store.

Police sought help in finding the suspect, who was last seen wearing a Jansport backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

News 12

NYPD: Brooklyn man stabbed to death in Manhattan

A 28-year-old Brooklyn man was fatally stabbed in Greenwich Village early Friday morning, the NYPD says. Police say the stabbing happened just before 1:30 a.m. at West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue. Officers found Samer Abdalla from Bay Ridge with stab wounds to the torso. He was taken to the...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Missing NJ security guard feared someone following him

IRVINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – The mother of a young New Jersey man who started acting strangely in recent weeks appealed for the public’s help Saturday to find her son, 26-year-old Samuel Cedeno. “His behavior changed. He thought someone was following him or wanted to hurt him,” Candida Almanzar, Cedeno’s mother, told PIX11 News. The worried […]
IRVINGTON, NJ
NBC New York

NYC Group Wreaks $50,000 Havoc in Raymour & Flanigan Store

Police are looking for a group of people who broke a door and barged into a New York City Raymour & Flanigan store and destroyed electronics and furniture, ultimately causing about $50,000 in damage, authorities say. The suspects broke into the store on Exterior Avenue in the Bronx around 8:40...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Thieves beat, rob elderly man at gunpoint in Harlem: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)— A 66-year-old man was assaulted during a gunpoint robbery in Manhattan last month, police said Thursday. The unidentified individuals had a gun when they approached the victim on West 120th Street n Harlem at around 11:30 p.m. on April 16, police said. They allegedly beat him and took $400 in cash before […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

