BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A resident of Bloomsburg is facing charges after police say he assaulted a three-month-old. Bloomsburg police were called to the 730 block of Catherine Street on Monday just after 8:00 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive child. Police say the child was getting his diaper changed when he became non-responsive. […]

BLOOMSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO