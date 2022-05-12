ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobles County, MN

Woman killed in crash on I-90 during severe weather

 3 days ago
NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. — A 30-year-old woman from Mexico was killed in a car crash in far southwestern Minnesota Wednesday as severe storms pushed across the state. According to Minnesota State Patrol, Martha Rodriguez was a passenger in a Chevrolet hatchback that was driving east on I-90 in Nobles County when...

WJON

Strong Winds Blow Vehicles Off Interstate Near Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA -- State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says troopers responded to several overturned semis & crashes from straight-line winds Thursday night - some of those crashes resulted in injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says 24-year-old Katherine Gruver of West Fargo, North Dakota was traveling east near Alexandria at about 7:10...
KELOLAND TV

Authorities: One dead following 2-vehicle crash

MINNEHAHA, COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a fatal 2-vehicle crash east of Baltic Friday. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a Toyota Corolla failed to stop for a stop sign and crashed into a Dodge pickup. One of the drivers died...
BALTIC, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wentworth woman killed after debris hits car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 61-year-old Wentworth woman died Friday morning as a result of injuries she sustained during Thursday evening’s storm. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said a husband and wife were driving to their home in Wentworth when they were caught in the storm just south of Colton, near the intersection of 250th Street and 464th.
WENTWORTH, SD
One person killed in crash near Baltic

BALTIC, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person is dead after a fatal crash east of Baltic. At about 2:00 PM Friday, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to intersection of 250 th St and 478 th Ave for a motor vehicle crash. A red Toyota Corolla was traveling...
#Severe Weather#Minnesota State Patrol#River Falls#I 90#Power Lines#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet#Freightliner#Pontiac#Xcel Energy
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
KCCI.com

Body of missing man found in Des Moines River

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a man who went missing after a boat capsized on the Des Moines River has been found. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt confirms the body of Dustin Dittmer, 34, of Colfax, was recovered just before 7 a.m. on Saturday morning near the Bennington boat ramp.
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WOWT

One injured after truck hit by freight train in Iowa

Tears were flowing as eight students with disabilities received their diplomas Friday. Only on 6: Omaha student dropped off at wrong stop. The district says it will continue to thoroughly review the matter. Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide. Updated: 4 hours ago. An elementary school counselor is dead in...
Radio Iowa

Roadway worker killed by vehicle in SW Iowa

A road construction worker was struck by a vehicle and killed near Red Oak Thursday night. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Highway 34 and Evergreen Avenue on the west side of Red Oak for a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident around 6:45 p.m. Authorities say...
WOWT

Iowa construction worker dies after hit by car

RED OAK, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa road construction worker was hit and killed by a car near Red Oak Thursday. The construction worker identified as Brian Kelly Parker of Harlan was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Authorities say a man of Red Oak was...
CBS Minnesota

‘All I Could Do Was Cry’: Straight-Line Winds Ravage Alexandria Neighborhood

Originally published May 13, 2022 ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — The National Weather Service Friday declared that the damage in the Alexandria area was caused by a tornado — and are working to determine how strong — along with straight-line winds north of the city reaching speeds of 100 mph. Alexandria was one of the hardest hit communities in Thursday night’s storm. It resulted in a full day of cutting and clean up for a neighborhood along Lake Darling. Some yards had more damage than others, including Mary Ann Schlosser’s yard. “Why me? I’ve had other damage before but never nothing like this,” Schlosser said. Schlosser...
dakotanewsnow.com

Highway Patrol: At least 15 overblown semi-trucks on interstate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Highway Patrol responded to four overblown semi truck-trailer calls where there were minor injuries. Officials say there are at least 15-20 overblown semi-trucks and trailers on both I-29 and I-90. Drivers must proceed with caution and expect delays. Copyright 2022 Dakota News...
KIMT

Body of missing woman believed found in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. - Searchers say they believe the body of a missing woman has been found. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says, just after 9 am Friday, a citizen in a canoe reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp. The body is believed to be that of Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol and was discovered next to the primary area being searched. The Sheriff's Office says it does not know if recent severe weather contributed to finding the body now.
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, Multiple Injuries After Power Lines Fall Over On Interstate In SW Minn.

NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a storm-related crash in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday evening. It appears some of the victims were tweeting about the storm prior to the crash and may have been storm chasing. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Lorain Township in Nobles County. There, power lines had fallen over onto the interstate due to a storm going through. There were three vehicles involved, a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles. All three were traveling eastbound on the interstate. (credit: CBS) When the...
