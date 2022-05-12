ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines man sexually abused teen & injected her with meth, police say

By Kelly Maricle
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is being held in the Polk County Jail after police say he injected meth into a 15-year-old girl and sexually abused her.

Fifty-nine-year-old Mark Worthington is charged with third-degree sexual abuse and drug distribution violation to a person under 18. The charges stem from multiple incidents that happened in May at Worthington’s apartment in the 700 block of Bancroft Street, according to criminal complaints in the case.

Both Fairfield teens accused of teacher’s murder will be tried as adults

Worthington is accused of telling the victim he had medicine that would arouse her and then injecting her with methamphetamine. The complaint also says he used sex toys on the victim.

A no-contact order has been issued barring Worthington from contacting the victim.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 23rd.

