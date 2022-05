KENT, Ohio -- How many times have you heard that the United States has the best health care system in the world? Perhaps the truth is too painful, so we have had to develop a myth. Or, perhaps because the United States spends the most -- $11,072 per person in 2019, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development -- among other OECD countries, we obviously must surely be the best. Even the second-highest spender -- Switzerland at $7,732 -- spends much less. The overall comparable country average is $5,736, according to the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker.

