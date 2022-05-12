Burglary in Kirby

DERBY — A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges following an incident in Derby on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of an active in-progress burglary at 25 Ducharme Drive at around 10:05 p.m. Troopers responded to the area and identified Timothy Christopher, of Derby, as a suspect in...
JEFFERSONVILLE — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who was involved in a road-rage incident in Jeffersonville last month. On April 18, authorities say they were notified of a road-rage incident on Edwards Road at around 11:00 a.m. Police say, Jermaine A. Morris, of...
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 22-year-old man is facing charges following an incident in St. Johnsbury on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault that occurred in an apartment on Moose River Drive at around 10:20 p.m. Troopers responded to the home and following an investigation, police...
UNDERHILL — A 65-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Underhill yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight on Evergreen Lane at around 8:10 p.m. Police allege William Moore, of Underhill, assaulted a domestic partner. Moore was arrested without incident and transported...
CHARLESTON — An 18-year-old from Island Pond was seriously injured during a crash in Charleston yesterday. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 105 at around 7:35 p.m. According to the report, the juvenile was traveling east when he lost control of his vehicle and hit...
WEATHERSFIELD — A 26-year-old man from Springfield was arrested following an incident in Weathersfield on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of an incident that had occurred the previous evening on Valley Street at around 4:30 p.m. Following an investigation, police say that Paul Lachapelle Jr. was in possession...
CAMBRIDGE — A 53-year-old woman from Jeffersonville was arrested following an incident in Waterville yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by VTRANS that a woman struck a telephone pole with her vehicle on Route 109 at around 12:45 p.m. A VTRANS employee checked on the woman and she told...
RUTLAND — A 28-year-old man was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on Grove Street at around 11:50 p.m. While speaking with the driver, Hassan Kay, of Rutland, police allege signs...
JERICHO — A 26-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Jericho on Thursday. Police say they were notified of an erratic driver at the Mount Mansfield Union High School on Browns Trace Road with a young child in the vehicle. Troopers arrived on the scene and contacted Michael...
WALLINGFORD — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Wallingford this morning. The crash took place on US Route 7 at the intersection of North Main Street and Cumberland Farms at around 8:50 a.m. Police identified the drivers as Rita Hansen, 71, of Rutland, and Mark Hathaway, 56, of...
LYNDONVILLE — A 35-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Lyndonville yesterday. Police say they received a tip from a concerned citizen that, Jeffrey Mitchell, of Lyndonville, was violating his conditions of release at the VFW at around 9:40 p.m. Troopers responded to the VFW where they met...
HARTFORD —A hunting-related shooting involving a 14-year-old took place in Hartford on Sunday. At approximately 11:38 a.m., a 14-year-old male was admitted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. Investigation revealed that Brent Lehouiller, 52, of Pomfret, was turkey hunting with the juvenile...
