A man has been arrested after striking a victim with a sword in Bennettsville. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Hickory Grove Road yesterday and learned that a victim was struck multiple times with the weapon. The victim, who was an adult male was taken to an out-of-state hospital where he has undergone surgeries for the injuries sustained during the incident. 45 year old Emmanuel Singleton was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center where he received a $75,000 surety bond. Police say if Singleton can make bond, he will be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor. He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO