WASHINGTON — The U.S. House committee looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol sent letters Monday to Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Ronny Jackson of Texas, asking them to share information about meetings and conversations they had in the days and weeks leading up to the insurrection. “The […] The post Jan. 6 panel asks three GOP members of the U.S. House to cooperate in probe appeared first on Michigan Advance.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO