Marlboro Academy Girls Track finishes seventh

Four players from the Marlboro County High School Varsity Baseball team were selected as All Region. They are Tristan Hunt (SS), Michael Norris (P/3B), Layton Hardee (P), and Jonathan Westbay (C). The players were selected based on statistics from region games.
The Marlboro Academy B-Team Softball played their last game of the season against The King’s Academy at home on May 4. This team is a place where players new to softball can begin learning the ins and outs of the sport. There were two notable moments of the night for the Dragons.
The Marlboro County High School Varsity Softball team played for the District Championship on Wednesday against Loris High. The game was played after the Herald-Advocate had went to press. The Lady Bulldogs played Loris High on May 5 as part of the 2022 SCHSL Softball State Championship. Unfortunately, the game...
On June 14, Marlboro County voters will have a chance to vote for a candidate to represent them in the State House of Representatives District 55. Incumbent Jackie Hayes (D) will have competition from Jamal C. Campbell (D), Michael Copland (I), Marion Tracy Pelt Jr. (R), and Robert Norton. The...
A Cheraw man was arrested Wednesday for assaulting another man with a sword. According to Investigator Clay Anderson of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded Wednesday (May 11) to a residence on Hickory Grove Road in Bennettsville about an assault. Investigators learned that the victim was struck...
FLORENCE— When schools let out for summer and families set off on vacation, the American Red Cross typically sees a decline in donors, which can impact patient care. It’s critically important that donors make an appointment to give now before heading out for summer activities to help maintain a stable blood supply in the coming months.
A Charlotte man was arrested Thursday (May 12) for attempting to throw contraband over the Federal prison’s fence. Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to call on Thursday at the Federal Prison in Bennettsville about to a male subject attempting to throw contraband over the prison’s fence. According...
An early Sunday morning shooting near the Marlboro County Courthouse is still under investigation by the City of Bennettsville Police Department. According to Lt. Shawn Lucas, two people were shot at the incident that took place around 1:02 a.m. as people were leaving an event at Four Seasons Event Center.
The Month of May has been recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month since the 1940’s. CareSouth Carolina recognizes the importance of coming together to raise awareness with our patients, with our communities, and within our organization. Mental Health Awareness is about destigmatizing mental health issues, providing education and support...
