I-93 in Quincy shutdown after rollover crash

(Avid_creative/Getty Images)

QUINCY, Mass. — Interstate 93 was closed in both directions Thursday afternoon in Quincy, after a vehicle rolled over, leaving someone trapped inside, according to state police.

Emergency crews on scene assisting cleanup efforts.

All three lanes southbound are currently closed.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

