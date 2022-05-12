ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastern Tech seniors compete in shoe design contest

Eastern Technical High School seniors Ava Mueller and Mia Snyder are among the top 50 competitors in the 2022 Vans Custom Culture shoe design contest.

The contest grand prize is $50,000 for the winners’ school’s art department. Four runner-up schools will receive $15,000 each.

A total of 250 schools were selected from across the nation to participate. Eastern Technical High School is the only Maryland school among the top 50.

Each team participating in the contest received two boxes of shoes to customize. One pair was to be designed reflecting “hometown pride.” The other pair was to be designed around the theme “Van D(IY)oren Legacy,” in honor of Paul Van Doren, co-founder of shoe manufacturing company VANS.

