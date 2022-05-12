ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise! Kelly Osbourne, 37, reveals she's pregnant with first child after finding love with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, 45: 'I am going to be a mumma'

By George Stark For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Kelly Osbourne has revealed that she is pregnant with her first child.

The 37-year-old former reality star - who is currently dating Slipknot band member Sid Wilson, 45 - announced the happy news in an Instagram post on Thursday.

'I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,' she began, before revealing: 'I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!'

The daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne revealed the news with two images on her Instagram page - where she has 2.4million followers - showing her relaxing poolside while looking at her sonogram pictures.

Kelly confirmed her new relationship with DJ Sid - known for playing turntables in the heavy metal band Slipknot - in January this year when the pair went Instagram official.

An insider told PEOPLE of their romance: ‘Kelly and Sid met when his band was touring with Ozzfest [the music festival created by Kelly’s parents Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne] in 1999.'

The insider added: 'They have remained friends since. They are very happy together..'

Prior to Sid, Kelly enjoyed a year-long romance with cinematographer Erik Bragg which began in 2020 during the pandemic.

The pregnancy news comes a year after it was revealed that Kelly relapsed after nearly four years of being sober, and after her confession that she undergone secret gastric sleeve surgery to lose weight.

In an interview with Extra last April, Kelly admitted that she relapsed after having a 'nervous breakdown' during lockdown.

'I don't know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown, I made it all the way through, everything was great, and my life was perfect," she said.

'I'm that girl that when everything is going great, I need to (expletive) it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life.'

She added: 'I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot and I will never be normal.'

'I don’t know why I even tried it. It's not for me and it took me a matter of days and I was like done, not doing this.'

In 2020, Kelly came clean to admit that she underwent secret gastric sleeve surgery two years prior to achieve her 85lb weight loss calling it 'the best thing I have ever done.'

'I had surgery,' Kelly said on on Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

'I don't give a f**** what anyone has to say. I did it, I'm proud of it, they can suck s****. I did the gastric sleeve.'

'That's when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything. I found out It’s called buckle fat. It changed everything on my face! How the f*** did I not know about this sooner?'

In her 2017 memoir, Kelly wrote about her struggles with weight gain, as well her substance abuse issues, and described herself as having had 'a little dumpling body' which put her off going to the gym and exercising around thinner people.

Before she decided to get surgery, Kelly said that she had to fix her mind and get sober before she made any big decisions.

She explained on the podcast: 'The number one thing I had to do was get happy. I had to fix my head before I could fix my body. You can never go into this if you’re not in a good mindset.'

'I stopped drinking, which is the best thing I've ever done. I really wanted to fix the things that were broken in me. I'm not perfect. I still make a lot of mistakes. I have bumps in the road, I fall down, I get back up again.'

Meanwhile, Kelly has previously dated Bert McCraken (2002-2003); the lead singer of The Used; Matty Derman (2006); a member of the band Fields; Canadian actor Kevin Zegers (2006); singer and guitarist Danny Jones (2008), of the pop-rock band McFly; British model Luke Worrall (2008-2010); singer Rob Damiani of British rock band Don Broco (2011), photographer Anton Lombardi (2011), as reported by Distractify.

She has also reportedly had relationships with Chef Matthew Mosshart (2013-2014), actor Quincy Brown (2014) model Ricki Hall (2014); Kes Glozier, who's the editor-in-chief of The New British (2016); model Jimmy Q, who's born name is James Quaintance III (2019).

