ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

United States of Al canceled at CBS after 2 seasons

By Jessica Wang
EW.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States of Al won't be back for a third season. CBS has canceled the Chuck Lorre-produced sitcom, which followed the friendship between Riley (Parker Young), a Marine combat veteran, and Al (Adhir Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan. As Al arrived in America to start a...

ew.com

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Every TV Show That Got Cancelled This Week

Upfronts season is upon us, that time of year when television networks make programming decisions for the upcoming entertainment season and announce what shows will be renewed, what new projects are getting the green light and will be headed to television screens in the fall and, unfortunately, which series have reached their final chapters. This week, ahead of some actual upfronts presentations, several major networks made announcements about their programming slates. While every year there are plenty of surprising losses, the last few days have seen many series cancelled. While some series were ended relatively early in their run with just a season or two under the belt, there were other, long-running series that got the axe as well — and in one case saw the end of a thirteen-year franchise.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Is FBI: International Losing A Team Member Before The Season 1 Finale?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 19 of FBI: International Season 1, called “Get That Revolution Started.”. FBI: International recently got some very good news from CBS, but the Fly Team wasn’t doing so well by the end of “Get That Revolution Started” on May 10. The case of the week took them to Belgium after an American died in a sniper attack, but there were some complications that mean one member of the team might be gone by the end of the season unless something changes. In a surprise twist, it’s not one of the FBI agents in hot water, but Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger.
TV SERIES
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
TVLine

CBS Orders 3 New Drama Series Amid Cancellation Spree

Click here to read the full article. CBS on Thursday handed series orders to a trio of dramas, including a firefighter procedural starring SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot. Other projects scoring a coveted green light at the Eye Network: Cop drama East New York and legal yarn So Help Me Todd. The pickups come just hours after CBS cancelled five of its current series, including Magnum P.I., The United States of AI, B Positive, Good Sam and How We Roll. Fire Country, FKA as Cal Fire, stars Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to...
NFL
Variety

‘FBI,’ ‘FBI: International’ and ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Renewed for Two New Seasons Each at CBS

Click here to read the full article. CBS has renewed the “FBI” dramas — “FBI,” “FBI: International” and “FBI: Most Wanted” — for two more seasons each. The Dick Wolf-created “FBI” franchise has been a major source of ratings success for CBS. Their back-to-back airings have made CBS the No. 1 primetime network on Tuesdays, with each show topping its respective time slot. Wolf executive produces each “FBI” series alongside Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television produces the trio in association with CBS studios. Paramount Global Content distributes. “FBI” is currently airing its fourth season and will return...
TV SERIES
EW.com

B Positive receives cancellation diagnosis at CBS

It's a negative diagnosis for B Positive, which won't be back for a third season. CBS has canceled the sitcom created by Marco Pennette, which centered on Drew (Thomas Middleditch), a therapist and divorced dad who finds himself in need of a kidney donor. When he runs into Gina (Annaleigh Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past, she volunteers her own kidney; the two then form an unlikely friendship that alters their lives.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parker Young
Person
Dean Norris
Person
Kelli Goss
Person
Adhir Kalyan
Person
Chuck Lorre
Person
Rachel Bay Jones
Outsider.com

‘Magnum PI,’ Multiple Other Series Canceled at CBS: Everything to Know

Bad news for “Magnum P.I.” fans, the hit series is among those who have been officially canceled by the CBS Network this week. According to TV Line, the “Magnum P.I.” reboot series was axed by CBS after four seasons. The show averaged 7.4 million total weekly viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (Live+7 playback is factored into this number). The media outlet noted that the show’s fourth season was only down just a little bit from its third season numbers (7.5 million/0.8).
TV SERIES
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#United States#Marine#The Big Bang Theory#Afghans#Taliban#Ryan Co#Cbs Boston
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Hello Magazine

The CW viewers outraged as seven popular dramas canceled - details

The CW have announced that they have canceled seven of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren't happy!. The US channel has confirmed that the likes of Naomi, 4400, Roswell New Mexico, In the Dark, Charmed, Dynasty and Vampire Diaries spinoff series Legacies will not be returning for new seasons in the fall.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Thursday Ratings: Big Sky Eyes Lows as Renewal Decision Looms

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Thursday dramas all hit or matched series lows, while CBS’ Young Sheldon and NBC’s SVU led the night. ABC’s Station 19 this week drew 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, marking series lows…. Grey’s (3.5 mil/0.5, read recap) hit and tied series lows… and “bubble” drama Big Sky slipped to lows of 2.1 mil/02. ahead of next week’s finale. Over on NBC, Law & Order (3.7 mil/0.4) and SVU (4.4 mil/0.6) were steady in the demo, while Organized Crime (3.1 mil/0.5) dipped. CBS’ Young Sheldon (6.6...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS 8

California's Mission Bells and the push to remove them

SAN DIEGO — Along some of California's busiest streets and highways, hanging about ten feet off the ground, stand iron-green colored bells. You've probably driven past a bell without noticing; most of them stand in what are now everyday spots, like the one next to a bus stop on Gilman Drive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS Settles ‘MacGyver’ Spinoff Profits Battle

CBS has settled a lawsuit brought by a company seeking a stake of profits in the MacGyver reboot. The deal comes a month before trial was set to start. Details of the settlement weren’t revealed.More from The Hollywood Reporter'MacGyver' Profits Lawsuit Against CBS Moves Toward TrialCBS Sued Over Portrayal of Torture Device on 'Evil'Aaron Baiers Replaces Heather Kadin as Head of Alex Kurtzman's Secret Hideout The profits battle arises from a 1984 TV production deal brokered by Major Talent Agency, the packaging agent for the original MacGyver series. Hanzer Holdings and Arlita, the successors to the now-defunct agency, sued in 2018 claiming...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy