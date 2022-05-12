Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

Our country has been through a lot in recent years, navigating a global pandemic and grappling with supply chain and energy crises that have challenged all of us. Yet through it all, the men and women of the American maritime workforce have rolled up their sleeves and gotten the job done, working day and night on tugboats and towboats through all manner of weather to deliver the commodities that build our infrastructure, power our cars, homes and businesses, and sustain our quality of life. Now more than ever, our lawmakers need to do right by these Americans and ensure that our supply chain remains resilient. With the legislature’s recent passage of Senate Joint Resolution 32, our leaders in Montgomery have done so.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO