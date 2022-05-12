ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

By William Thornton
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in...

AL.com

Which Alabama counties have the most business degrees?

When it comes to bachelor’s degrees, Alabama is in business. About 24% of first-time bachelors degrees in Alabama are in a business field, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. That makes the business field the second-most popular field for first-time bachelor’s degrees in the state, behind only science and engineering.
AL.com

Guest opinion: The Jones Act is critical to Alabama and America

Our country has been through a lot in recent years, navigating a global pandemic and grappling with supply chain and energy crises that have challenged all of us. Yet through it all, the men and women of the American maritime workforce have rolled up their sleeves and gotten the job done, working day and night on tugboats and towboats through all manner of weather to deliver the commodities that build our infrastructure, power our cars, homes and businesses, and sustain our quality of life. Now more than ever, our lawmakers need to do right by these Americans and ensure that our supply chain remains resilient. With the legislature’s recent passage of Senate Joint Resolution 32, our leaders in Montgomery have done so.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County seniors gather for some spring fun at the 2022 Senior Shindig Friday

FAIRVIEW, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Aging held its first Senior Shindig since the beginning of the pandemic on Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. It was also the first year the Shindig was held at Randall Shedd Park in Fairview instead of the usual location, Sportsman Lake Park. The event was held in Fairview due to a grant being acquired from the Alabama Department of Tourism with the help of Senator Garlan Gudger, Corey Harbison and Representative Randall Shedd. Cullman County Commission on Aging Director Stephanie Lawson stated, “We’re really thankful for Representative Randall Shedd, Corey Harbison and...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Wild hogs wreaking havoc on Alabama wildlife

Feral swine are a well-known menace to farmers and large landowners, but new research is showing that Alabama’s wild hogs can also take a toll on the state’s wildlife. Researchers at Auburn University and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System are investigating the impacts these pigs can have on streams and rivers, as well as populations of commercially important animals like white-tail deer and wild turkeys.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

30 states sending the most people to Alabama

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at its lowest rate in 120 years – just .35%, according to U.S. Census Bureau. That didn’t mean people weren’t from one place to another, particularly to states in the west and south. Stacker recently compiled a list of...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Two Alabama bars are nominated for a national awards

The bar programs at two Birmingham establishments-- Automatic Seafood and Oysters and Queen’s Park-- have been nominated for national awards. Tales of the Cocktail, America’s largest and longest running cocktail conference, has named Automatic Seafood and Queen’s Park to its list of regional semifinalists for its 2022 Spirited Awards. Founded in 2007, the Spirited Awards recognize the craft of the best bars, bartenders, spirits media, and bar industry luminaries around the world. Automatic Seafood is nominated for Best U.S. Restaurant Bar. Queen’s Park is nominated for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. Both businesses are semifinalists in the central region, which Tales of the Cocktail divides into 18 states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Ohio, and Indiana (The full list of states is available here).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

New Birmingham charter school approved by state commission

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. A third charter school will soon open in Birmingham, with a focus on Black history and academic rigor. Freedom Preparatory Academy, a charter network out of Memphis, was approved by the Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Brewpub Summer Series Launch

Anniston, AL – Friday, May 20, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm started the Coldwater Concert Series. Located at 1208 Walnut Ave, Anniston, AL 36201 you can get fresh food, cold drinks and some great music. Ask for more details on the Coldwater Concert Series when you stop in. Make plans to be there May 20th and see Highland Groove.
ANNISTON, AL
