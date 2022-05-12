ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CA eviction moratorium and state rent assistance both ending

By Michael Finney, Randall Yip
 3 days ago

Any renter in California who has been unable to pay rent since April will be in danger of being evicted by the end of June.

The state agency which runs the rental assistance program says it will only cover unpaid rents through March 31 of this year. That's bad news for anyone still unable to pay their landlord.

Prem Valverde and her husband Gilbert haven't been able to pay the rent since the fall, when Gilbert suffered a stroke while in the hospital recovering from COVID-19.

5 Bay Area landlords sue Alameda Co. claiming COVID eviction moratorium is 'illegal'

They are two of 208,000 people who are still waiting for their application to be processed for rental assistance.

Unfortunately, the state says it will only pay the rent for the months prior to the application deadline of March 31.

"My whole world went upside (down). My husband is the sole provider," Prem said. "I mean what can you imagine if that the person that takes care of your whole family is in the hospital and might die?"

Lorraine Lopez, from the Western Center for Law & Poverty, explains the situation.

'It hurts': Antioch mom of 6 says her teen child is looking for job as rent relief backlog continues

"So folks are now being left, pretty much being in the cold once the application closed," Lopez said.

Her group has filed a lawsuit on behalf of tenant rights advocates, saying the state is violating the law by not providing up to a full 18 months of rental assistance.

Delays plague California's rent assistance programs as March 31 deadline looms

"If they have not yet exhausted their 18 months of assistance, they should still be allowed to receive all of that 18 months of assistance even if it extends beyond March 31, 2022," Lopez said.

Community Housing and Development stands by its decision. It told 7 On Your Side, "This program was designed to be a temporary support and we stand by the work to date that kept Californians housed during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Lopez says those unable to pay their rent since April could face eviction when the moratorium expires on June 30.

Delays in state assistance frustrate local family. What's behind the delays?

"They have few options, unfortunately, and that's one of the things that we've been prognosticating since the beginning of the pandemic," Lopez said. "Once protections actually expired, that, this is when the eviction cliff was going to come."

The tenant rights groups behind the lawsuit agains the state are Alliance for Californians for Community Empowerment and Strategic Actions for a Just Economy . Those facing eviction are advised to seek help through legal aid groups in their community or from the Department of Social Services.

Comments / 31

SLONEWS
2d ago

About time…. These people have had enough time to to prey on the system far too long! There are signs, openings and opportunities on every corner in the commercial areas of every town in California….

Reply(2)
35
No Dice
2d ago

Lol. It won’t expire, they just keep changing the dates on these retread articles. Newsome will 100% kick this can down the road again.

Reply
11
Paul W
2d ago

How much higher will rents skyrocket now in order for landlords to make up all that lost income?

Reply(1)
14
