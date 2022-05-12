ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Information places missing Bakersfield chef in Las Vegas

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
Christian Gonzalez, owner, and chef of a local Bakersfield restaurant was reported missing on Wednesday, April 27th. Now, new information places him in Nevada.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Gonzalez, who owns The Spot, was in the Las Vegas area on the day following his reported disappearance. Deputies found that he sold his 2013 Toyota Tundra on April 29th to a resident of Las Vegas. That person has been identified and interviewed by authorities.

The KCSO is working with Las Vegas police to follow up on additional sightings of Gonzalez in the Las Vegas area.

Community searches for Christian Gonzales

Gonzalez’s daughter, Tatiana Ramirez, said their restaurant feels empty without her dad around.

“I really don’t know what to say or how to feel, it’s a lot.”

Ramirez adds that her family is overwhelmed with the community’s support and hope it helps in the search for her dad.

“People have been asking everybody who’s come in. They’ve either come in because he’s helped them out before with their own business, or he’s done some kind of charity work before, or just family friends coming in to make sure that we’re all okay.”

“It seems that he’s well known in the community, based on the response on social media posts. Hopefully, there are enough people who know him or would recognize him and help find him and bring him back home.”

But for now, Ramirez said her family is just taking each day as it comes.

“It’s very tough right now because he was always the rock, always the one that was constant, and just constantly there.”

Anyone with information on where Christian Gonzalez might be is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040.A

Comments / 4

B M
3d ago

No disrespect, but was he involved in anything shady? Was he depressed or suffering from another mental illness? People don’t just disappear. Someone knows something. I hope the family finds him soon it gets some closure at the very least.

Reply
5
KERO 23 ABC News

