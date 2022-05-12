ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Costa Rica declares national emergency amid ransomware attacks

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3s2w_0fbwh8Z500
President Rodrigo Chaves said Costa Rica was being attacked by ‘cybercriminals’ and cyberterrorists’.

After a month of crippling ransomware attacks, Costa Rica has declared a state of emergency invoking a measure usually reserved to deal with natural disasters or the Covid-19 pandemic to allow the government to react more nimbly to the crisis.

President Rodrigo Chaves, who was sworn in on Sunday, made the emergency declaration one of his first acts. It was published on Wednesday, but Chaves has not named the members of the National Emergency Commission.

The declaration refers to the attack Costa Rica is suffering at the hands of “cybercriminals” and “cyberterrorists”.

The Russian-speaking Conti gang had claimed responsibility for the attack. Last week the US state department offered a $10m reward for information leading to the identification or location of Conti leaders.

The attack began in April when the finance ministry was the first to report that a number of its systems were affected, including tax collection and customs. Attacks also targeted the social security agency’s human resources system and labor ministry.

The Costa Rican government has not reported an expansion of the attack, but some systems, especially at the finance ministry, are still not functioning normally. The government has also not made an estimate of the losses caused by the attack.

Carlos Alvarado was still president when the attacks began and he said Costa Rica would not pay the gang any ransom.

In its statement last week, the US state department said the Conti group had been responsible for hundreds of ransomware incidents during the past two years. “The FBI estimates that as of January 2022, there had been over 1,000 victims of attacks associated with Conti ransomware with victim payouts exceeding $150,000,000, making the Conti Ransomware variant the costliest strain of ransomware ever documented,” the statement said.

In addition to the ransomware state of emergency, Chaves also eliminated pandemic-related obligatory use of masks in public spaces and issued a decree that urged public institutions to not sanction officials who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19, reversing his predecessor’s policy.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us State Department#National Emergency#Ransomware#Fbi#Chaves#The Finance Ministry#Costa Rican
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

275K+
Followers
70K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy