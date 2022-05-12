ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best of Boulder 2022 — Entertainment & Culture

By Boulder Weekly Staff
Boulder Clarion
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Rocks is one of the premiere music venues on planet Earth. Having it just a short 30-minute drive from Boulder, it’s only natural that this naturally-sculpted, world-famous amphitheater was voted this year’s Best of Boulder music venue. The scenery, the sound system, natural amplification and history of incredible live music...

