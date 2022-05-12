Was Mets' Tylor Megill tipping pitches in loss to Nationals?

New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) looks on after pitching against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Nationals Park. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The 26-year-old Tylor Megill began the 2022 MLB regular season in the New York Mets rotation at least in part because ace Jacob deGrom was sidelined with a stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder that has kept him out of action since the end of spring training.

As noted by ESPN stats, Megill entered Wednesday night's game at the division-rival Washington Nationals holding an impressive 2.43 ERA on the young campaign. However, he was chased from the outing after he allowed eight runs on eight hits across one and a third innings of work, and the Mets ultimately lost 8-3.

According to James O'Connell of SNY, Mets manager Buck Showalter suggested Megill may have been tipping his pitches during his latest appearance.

"That’s always the conspiracy theory," Showalter explained. "Everybody talks about it constantly and there’s no secrets that it’s something we’ve looked at since spring training and we look at it with all our pitchers. "Some guys go through periods where they’re doing some things and you correct it. But I’m certainly going to talk about everything that might be a possibility, but we always look at those things."

Per Anthony DiComo of the MLB website, Megill added he will examine video to check if he was tipping pitches.

With deGrom potentially out until at least the All-Star break, the Mets will need Megill to fix whatever was ailing him in Washington and fast.