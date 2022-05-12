ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was Mets' Tylor Megill tipping pitches in loss to Nationals?

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) looks on after pitching against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Nationals Park. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The 26-year-old Tylor Megill began the 2022 MLB regular season in the New York Mets rotation at least in part because ace Jacob deGrom was sidelined with a stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder that has kept him out of action since the end of spring training.

As noted by ESPN stats, Megill entered Wednesday night's game at the division-rival Washington Nationals holding an impressive 2.43 ERA on the young campaign. However, he was chased from the outing after he allowed eight runs on eight hits across one and a third innings of work, and the Mets ultimately lost 8-3.

According to James O'Connell of SNY, Mets manager Buck Showalter suggested Megill may have been tipping his pitches during his latest appearance.

"That’s always the conspiracy theory," Showalter explained. "Everybody talks about it constantly and there’s no secrets that it’s something we’ve looked at since spring training and we look at it with all our pitchers.

"Some guys go through periods where they’re doing some things and you correct it. But I’m certainly going to talk about everything that might be a possibility, but we always look at those things."

Per Anthony DiComo of the MLB website, Megill added he will examine video to check if he was tipping pitches.

With deGrom potentially out until at least the All-Star break, the Mets will need Megill to fix whatever was ailing him in Washington and fast.

Yardbarker

Report: Drew Brees, NBC part ways after only one year

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees retired from the NFL after the 2020 season and joined NBC as an analyst, but his time with the network is reportedly already over. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Brees will not return to the network for the 2022 season. Marchand says the decision "seemed mutual," as Brees preferred in-game analysis rather than work from the studio, while NBC "soured" on the idea of the former New Orleans Saints quarterback eventually taking over for Cris Collinsworth on "Sunday Night Football".
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Benches clear in Yankees-White Sox after Tim Anderson-Josh Donaldson incident

New York Yankees fans sure are glad Josh Donaldson is on their side because this guy has a way about him that agitates the opposition. It happened against the Toronto Blue Jays when he was jawing with the catcher before getting plunked by Yimi Garcia. Fans have seen him yelling from the dugout and making his presence known after just a month of action. A guy you hate if you’re playing against, but love if he’s on your squad.
CHICAGO, IL
Q 105.7

New York Yankee “Captain” May Have Led Miami Marlins To Ruin

New York and Florida have always seemed to have a strong connection, especially amongst part-time residents of each state. When New York Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop, Derek Jeter became a part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins franchise, many thought that connection was perfect for the struggling franchise waiting to take off with new ownership. Many, including myself, were wrong about that.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Talented pitching prospect applies for waiver to rejoin Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox took a gamble on Noah Song in the 2019 MLB Draft, and he's doing everything in his power to make sure that pays off. The right-handed pitching prospect and U.S Naval Academy alum has completed flight school and applied to the Secretary of the Navy for a service waiver that would allow him to rejoin the Red Sox, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
Jacob Degrom
Buck Showalter
ClutchPoints

Dodgers hit with terrible Clayton Kershaw injury update

The Los Angeles Dodgers are placing superstar Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day IL and recalling LHP Garrett Cleavinger in a corresponding move, per Kirsten Watson. Kershaw was diagnosed with SI joint inflammation on Friday. The injury seemingly appeared out of nowhere, as there were no prior reports of the ailment. The official announcement came before his scheduled start at home against the Phillies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Josh Donaldson explains what ignited near brawl with White Sox

CHICAGO — It all happened so fast. Josh Donaldson didn’t mean to set off White Sox and force the teams to spill out onto the field in a near brawl, though. “Just competitive guys,” Donaldson said after the Yankees’ 10-4 win at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night. “Two guys competing, trying to make a play happen right there.”
CHICAGO, IL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants Rookie Mini Camp: Main Takeaways

The New York Giants hosted their first rookie minicamp practice on Friday afternoon, featuring the team’s new draft picks. The team had 85 players listed on the rookie minicamp roster, with Brian Lewerke as the only quarterback. That is probably why general manager Joe Schoen was seen throwing footballs around the field and participating in individual drills.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
WILX-TV

Mets Lose McCann To Injury

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Mets catcher James McCann will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after he broke a bone in his left wrist. The Mets say McCann needs surgery to repair his broken left hamate bone. The 31-year-old McCann was placed on the 10-day injured list. Catcher Patrick Mazeika was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees, White Sox nearly brawl on field | Josh Donaldson, Tim Anderson at center

CHICAGO — Fight Sox!. The Yankees and White Sox nearly came to blows in the first inning of Friday night’s 15-7 victory by the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field. Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson and White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson were at the center of the fracas as both teams’ bullpens and dugouts spilled onto the field and players got into each other’s faces. No blows were thrown, but Donaldson and Anderson continued to taunt each other after the blowup.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Mets Continue An Impressive Feat In 2022

The New York Mets are still getting the job done in 2022. They have a commanding lead of 6.5 games over the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves in the National League East. They also are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the National League. Needless...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Mets' Buck Showalter was excited to meet Shakira before game

That’s Eduardo Escobar who’s also in the photo. It’s easy to understand why Buck would have been excited to meet Shakira. The 45-year-old singer is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with over 80 million records sold. Some of her biggest English hit songs include “Wherever, Whenever” and “Hips Don’t Lie.” Some of Buck’s greatest hits include winning 100 games with the Diamondbacks in 1999 and winning 96 games and the AL East with the Orioles in 2014. Shakira just might have the edge over him. Barely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
