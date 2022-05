Sixteen-time World Champion and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is returning to the ring as manager to the FTR in AEW. Ric Flair was last seen wrestling in a ring back in 2011 in a match against Sting on TNA. For WWE fans, his “real” final in-ring performance was his iconic retirement match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 in 2008. Now, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that the 16-time world champion is gearing up once again, training to wrestle for the first time in over a decade:

WWE ・ 20 HOURS AGO